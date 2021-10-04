The Raiders look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Los Angeles for 'Monday Night Football' against the Chargers.

The Raiders enter the fourth week of the season as one of the biggest surprises in the NFL with a perfect 3–0 record, including wins against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. They will look to continue their streak Monday night against the Chargers.

How to Watch: Raiders at Chargers

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSNV-Las Vegas, NV)

Live stream the Raiders at Chargers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards with six touchdowns already this season for Oakland.

The Chargers are coming off a road upset of the Chiefs last Sunday. Sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert led a late touchdown drive to break a tie and give Los Angeles a 30–24 win.

The win against the Chiefs upped the Chargers' record to 2–1, placing them one game behind the first-place Raiders in the AFC West. Herbert has led the offense, throwing for 956 yards and six touchdowns this year.

The AFC West also features the Broncos, who lost their first game Sunday 23–7 against the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who made it to the Super Bowl last season.

With a win Monday by Los Angeles, the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos would all be tied in the division standings at 3–1, while the Chiefs would remain in last place at 2–2.

Expect Carr and Herbert to duel it out Monday as both Las Vegas and Los Angeles compete for a big division win.