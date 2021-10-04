October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raiders look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Los Angeles for 'Monday Night Football' against the Chargers.
Author:

The Raiders enter the fourth week of the season as one of the biggest surprises in the NFL with a perfect 3–0 record, including wins against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. They will look to continue their streak Monday night against the Chargers.

How to Watch: Raiders at Chargers

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSNV-Las Vegas, NV)

Live stream the Raiders at Chargers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards with six touchdowns already this season for Oakland.

The Chargers are coming off a road upset of the Chiefs last Sunday. Sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert led a late touchdown drive to break a tie and give Los Angeles a 30–24 win.

The win against the Chiefs upped the Chargers' record to 2–1, placing them one game behind the first-place Raiders in the AFC West. Herbert has led the offense, throwing for 956 yards and six touchdowns this year.

The AFC West also features the Broncos, who lost their first game Sunday 23–7 against the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who made it to the Super Bowl last season.

With a win Monday by Los Angeles, the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos would all be tied in the division standings at 3–1, while the Chiefs would remain in last place at 2–2.

Expect Carr and Herbert to duel it out Monday as both Las Vegas and Los Angeles compete for a big division win.

How To Watch

October
4
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KSNV-Las Vegas, NV)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16836816
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Chargers

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16607223
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

51 seconds ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

6 minutes ago
USATSI_16840693
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_15659377
NBA

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16881593
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Red Wings

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16881180
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

2 hours ago
justin-herbert
SI Guide

Justin Herbert, Derek Carr Battle on ‘Monday Night Football’

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy