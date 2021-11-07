How to Watch Raiders at Giants

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raiders will look to win their third game in a row when they head to New York Sunday to play the Giants.
    Author:

    The Raiders come off their bye week a game up in the AFC West division after the Chargers lost to the Patriots on Sunday. Las Vegas is currently 5-2 and in a great position, but the schedule ramps up after this week's matchup with the Giants.

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KOVR – Sacramento, CA)

    Live stream the Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raiders have recovered nicely since a bad two-game losing streak followed by Jon Gruden stepping down as head coach. They have won their last two games against the Broncos and Eagles.

    They will look to make it three in a row against a Giants team that is coming off a near-upset of the Chiefs on Monday night.

    New York comes into this game just 2-6 on the year, but three of those losses have by three or fewer points. Monday the Giants played great defense against the Chiefs and had a fourth quarter lead, but let it slip away in the final minutes when Kansas City hit a field goal to win it.

    The Giants have been without star running back Saquon Barkley and the offense has struggled without him. The defense has been better, but with the offense not scoring a lot of points it has put pressure on the defense to step up.

    The Raiders come in as favorites, but it is always tough for a West Coast team when they fly to the East Coast for an early game. The Giants have played better and are capable of the upset, especially if Las Vegas is looking ahead to its big matchup with the Chiefs next week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KOVR – Sacramento, CA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17070853
