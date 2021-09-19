The Monday Night Miracle Las Vegas Raiders will hope to carry that energy into Week 2 when they face one of the AFC's top teams in a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both of these teams come into this game with impressive Week 1 wins under their belts. The Las Vegas Raiders were able to hold off the Baltimore Ravens in an overtime thriller on Monday Night Football while the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off one of the best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, in their season opener.

Now, both want to prove that Week 1 wasn't just a fluke. Which team can show that it's the real deal?

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Raiders won an exciting match Monday night, beating the Ravens 33-27 on a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime after some questionable play-calling. Speaking of Carr, he attempted a massive 56 passes last week.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 2 against the Steelers.

Raiders declared RB Josh Jacobs, LG Richie Incognito, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Roderic Teamer, TE Nick Bowers, G Jordan Simmons, and DT Damion Square inactive for Week 2 against the Steelers.

Steelers declared CB Joe Haden (groin), QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Devin Bush (groin), DL Carlos Davis (knee), and OL Rashaad Coward inactive for Week 2 against the Raiders.

He wound up completing 34 of them for 435 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Darren Waller, once again, proved to be his favorite target, being hit 19 times in that game. That is the most by a TE since the stat has been calculated.

The Steelers are coming off of a massive win of their own against the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills looked like they were going to win the game, climbing to an early 10-0 lead, but Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers had other plans.

They proceeded to score 13 unanswered points between two field goals and a touchdown from Diontae Johnson. The defense then kicked in with a blocked punt touchdown, and it was over from there.

Najee Harris seemed to be the lone letdown in the Steelers win, only taking 16 carries for 45 yards. It will be another test this week, despite the Raiders' injuries on defense, to see if the offensive line can open any holes for Harris moving forward.

