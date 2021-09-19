September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Monday Night Miracle Las Vegas Raiders will hope to carry that energy into Week 2 when they face one of the AFC's top teams in a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Author:

Both of these teams come into this game with impressive Week 1 wins under their belts. The Las Vegas Raiders were able to hold off the Baltimore Ravens in an overtime thriller on Monday Night Football while the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off one of the best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, in their season opener.

Now, both want to prove that Week 1 wasn't just a fluke. Which team can show that it's the real deal?

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders won an exciting match Monday night, beating the Ravens 33-27 on a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime after some questionable play-calling. Speaking of Carr, he attempted a massive 56 passes last week.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 2 against the Steelers.

Raiders declared RB Josh Jacobs, LG Richie Incognito, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Roderic Teamer, TE Nick Bowers, G Jordan Simmons, and DT Damion Square inactive for Week 2 against the Steelers. 

Steelers declared CB Joe Haden (groin), QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Devin Bush (groin), DL Carlos Davis (knee), and OL Rashaad Coward inactive for Week 2 against the Raiders. 

He wound up completing 34 of them for 435 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Darren Waller, once again, proved to be his favorite target, being hit 19 times in that game. That is the most by a TE since the stat has been calculated.

The Steelers are coming off of a massive win of their own against the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills looked like they were going to win the game, climbing to an early 10-0 lead, but Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers had other plans.

They proceeded to score 13 unanswered points between two field goals and a touchdown from Diontae Johnson. The defense then kicked in with a blocked punt touchdown, and it was over from there.

Najee Harris seemed to be the lone letdown in the Steelers win, only taking 16 carries for 45 yards. It will be another test this week, despite the Raiders' injuries on defense, to see if the offensive line can open any holes for Harris moving forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

Milwaukee Brewers
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16781852
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16556736
WNBA

How to Watch Dream at Sun

USATSI_16651780
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Browns

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Kentucky at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16743954
NFL

How to Watch Rams at Colts

USATSI_16743003
NFL

How to Watch Patriots at Jets

USATSI_16742177
NFL

How to Watch Broncos at Jaguars

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy