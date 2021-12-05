Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates while leaving the field after the Washington Football Team's game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) host a streaking Washington Football Team (5-6) team on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Washington has won three straight games. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Washington

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Washington

    Raiders vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raiders

    -1.5

    48

    Las Vegas and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Raiders rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).
    • The Raiders rack up 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).
    • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.
    • The Football Team average 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
    • The Football Team average just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders give up (360.5).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This season Derek Carr has 3,414 passing yards (310.4 yards per game) while going 278-for-413 (67.3%) and tossing 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has 111 rushing attempts for a team-leading 420 rushing yards (38.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 198 receiving yards (18.0 per game).
    • Hunter Renfrow has 64 receptions for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 8.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 121 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Johnathan Abram has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Raiders Injuries: Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Johnathan Abram: Out (Knee), Isaiah Johnson: Questionable (Groin), Maurice Hurst: Questionable (Ankle), Maliek Collins: Out (Hamstring), Josh Jacobs: Out (Ankle)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (237.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 279 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has rushed for a team-high 712 yards on 183 attempts (64.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 193 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has 58 catches (98 targets) and paces his team with 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • This season Cole Holcomb has collected 92 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and five passes defended 11 this season.

    Washington Injuries: Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Groin), Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

