How to Watch Chargers at Texans

The playoff-hopeful Chargers travel to the 3-11 Texans on Sunday afternoon.

With the Chargers being behind the 10-4 Chiefs in the AFC West, they need to continue winning to say inside of the wild card hunt. At 8-6, they are tied with the Colts, Bills and Ravens for the three wild card spots.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Texans are one of the worst teams in the NFL, in the same conversation as the Jaguars and the Lions. They are 3-11 and No. 3 in the AFC South.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has been leading Houston ever since Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. Mills has thrown for 1,946 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for 4,058 yards and 32 touchdowns. Over 1,000 of those yards have been to Keenan Allen, his favorite target.

Austin Ekeler also has 558 receiving yards and 789 rushing yards for 17 total touchdowns.

Los Angeles is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -9.5. Its money line is -400 while Houston's is +310. The Over/Under total points on the game is 45.5 points.

