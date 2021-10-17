Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates as wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) is tackles in the end zone for a touchdown by Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) put their four-game win streak on the line October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who have won three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore and Los Angeles Stats

The Ravens average four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).

The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per matchup (371.8).

The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

The Chargers average five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up (389.6).

This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

Ravens Impact Players

This year Lamar Jackson has registered 1,519 yards through the air (303.8 YPG) while completing 67.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 341 yards on the ground on 56 carries (plus two scores), averaging 68.2 YPG.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 38 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 451 yards (90.2 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.

Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 13 tackles.

This season Patrick Queen has collected 33 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles and four passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Stone S Thigh Questionable DeShon Elliott S Quad Questionable Sammy Watkins WR Thigh Out Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Out Lamar Jackson QB Illness Full Participation In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Questionable

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (139-of-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (315.2 yards per game). He's also rushed 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Ekeler has taken 67 attempts for a team-leading 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 194 yards (38.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.

Mike Williams has hauled in 31 catches for 471 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He averages 94.2 receiving yards per game.

Joey Bosa has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 15 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Derwin James has racked up 43 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended five this season.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Nasir Adderley S Hip Out Justin Jackson RB Groin Full Participation In Practice Mike Williams WR Knee Questionable Drue Tranquill LB Chest Out

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Lions W 19-17 Away 10/3/2021 Broncos W 23-7 Away 10/11/2021 Colts W 31-25 Home 10/17/2021 Chargers - Home 10/24/2021 Bengals - Home 11/7/2021 Vikings - Home 11/11/2021 Dolphins - Away

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Kansas City W 30-24 Away 10/4/2021 Las Vegas W 28-14 Home 10/10/2021 Cleveland W 47-42 Home 10/17/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/31/2021 New England - Home 11/7/2021 Philadelphia - Away 11/14/2021 Minnesota - Home

