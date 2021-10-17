How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) put their four-game win streak on the line October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who have won three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baltimore and Los Angeles Stats
- The Ravens average four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).
- The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per matchup (371.8).
- The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
- The Chargers average five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up (389.6).
- This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.
Ravens Impact Players
- This year Lamar Jackson has registered 1,519 yards through the air (303.8 YPG) while completing 67.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 341 yards on the ground on 56 carries (plus two scores), averaging 68.2 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has been targeted 38 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 451 yards (90.2 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
- Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 13 tackles.
- This season Patrick Queen has collected 33 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles and four passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Geno Stone
S
Thigh
Questionable
DeShon Elliott
S
Quad
Questionable
Sammy Watkins
WR
Thigh
Out
Ronnie Stanley
OT
Ankle
Out
Lamar Jackson
QB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Knee
Questionable
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (139-of-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (315.2 yards per game). He's also rushed 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.
- Austin Ekeler has taken 67 attempts for a team-leading 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 194 yards (38.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
- Mike Williams has hauled in 31 catches for 471 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He averages 94.2 receiving yards per game.
- Joey Bosa has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 15 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Derwin James has racked up 43 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended five this season.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Nasir Adderley
S
Hip
Out
Justin Jackson
RB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Williams
WR
Knee
Questionable
Drue Tranquill
LB
Chest
Out
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Lions
W 19-17
Away
10/3/2021
Broncos
W 23-7
Away
10/11/2021
Colts
W 31-25
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
-
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
-
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Kansas City
W 30-24
Away
10/4/2021
Las Vegas
W 28-14
Home
10/10/2021
Cleveland
W 47-42
Home
10/17/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/31/2021
New England
-
Home
11/7/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
11/14/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
