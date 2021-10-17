    • October 17, 2021
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates as wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) is tackles in the end zone for a touchdown by Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) put their four-game win streak on the line October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who have won three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

    Baltimore and Los Angeles Stats

    • The Ravens average four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).
    • The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per matchup (371.8).
    • The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
    • The Chargers average five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
    • The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up (389.6).
    • This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This year Lamar Jackson has registered 1,519 yards through the air (303.8 YPG) while completing 67.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 341 yards on the ground on 56 carries (plus two scores), averaging 68.2 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has been targeted 38 times and has 28 catches, leading his team with 451 yards (90.2 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
    • Jayson Oweh has three sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 13 tackles.
    • This season Patrick Queen has collected 33 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles and four passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Geno Stone

    S

    Thigh

    Questionable

    DeShon Elliott

    S

    Quad

    Questionable

    Sammy Watkins

    WR

    Thigh

    Out

    Ronnie Stanley

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (139-of-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (315.2 yards per game). He's also rushed 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.
    • Austin Ekeler has taken 67 attempts for a team-leading 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 194 yards (38.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
    • Mike Williams has hauled in 31 catches for 471 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He averages 94.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Joey Bosa has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 15 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Derwin James has racked up 43 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended five this season.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Nasir Adderley

    S

    Hip

    Out

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Williams

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Drue Tranquill

    LB

    Chest

    Out

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Lions

    W 19-17

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Broncos

    W 23-7

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Colts

    W 31-25

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Kansas City

    W 30-24

    Away

    10/4/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 28-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Cleveland

    W 47-42

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

