How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cincinnati and Los Angeles Stats
- The Bengals score just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers give up (26.6).
- The Bengals collect 355.5 yards per game, just 5.3 more than the 350.2 the Chargers allow per contest.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (12).
- This year the Chargers average 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).
- The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (348.2).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has put up 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) while connecting on 235 of 339 throws (69.3%), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has 208 carries for a team-best 924 rushing yards (84 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 50 receptions for 906 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 82.4 receiving yards per game.
- This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 10.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 24 tackles.
- Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Michael Thomas
S
Illness
Doubtful
Riley Reiff
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Khalid Kareem
DE
Illness
Doubtful
Trey Hopkins
C
Ankle
Questionable
Chris Evans
RB
Ankle
Doubtful
Darius Phillips
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards while completing 66% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (293.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 43 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
- Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 604 yards on 135 carries (54.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 43 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 473 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has hauled in 81 catches for 895 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 81.4 receiving yards per game.
- Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 36 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Derwin James has 93 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Out
Alohi Gilman
S
Quad
Out
Trey Marshall
DB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Matt Feiler
OG
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Browns
L 41-16
Home
11/21/2021
Raiders
W 32-13
Away
11/28/2021
Steelers
W 41-10
Home
12/5/2021
Chargers
-
Home
12/12/2021
49ers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Broncos
-
Away
12/26/2021
Ravens
-
Home
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Minnesota
L 27-20
Home
11/21/2021
Pittsburgh
W 41-37
Home
11/28/2021
Denver
L 28-13
Away
12/5/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
12/12/2021
New York
-
Home
12/16/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Houston
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.