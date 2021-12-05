Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a deep pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

    The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Chargers

    Cincinnati and Los Angeles Stats

    • The Bengals score just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers give up (26.6).
    • The Bengals collect 355.5 yards per game, just 5.3 more than the 350.2 the Chargers allow per contest.
    • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (12).
    • This year the Chargers average 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).
    • The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (348.2).
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has put up 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) while connecting on 235 of 339 throws (69.3%), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has 208 carries for a team-best 924 rushing yards (84 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 50 receptions for 906 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 82.4 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 10.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Michael Thomas

    S

    Illness

    Doubtful

    Riley Reiff

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Khalid Kareem

    DE

    Illness

    Doubtful

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Darius Phillips

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards while completing 66% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (293.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 43 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 604 yards on 135 carries (54.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 43 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 473 yards and seven touchdowns.
    • Keenan Allen has hauled in 81 catches for 895 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 81.4 receiving yards per game.
    • Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Derwin James has 93 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quad

    Out

    Trey Marshall

    DB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Matt Feiler

    OG

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    L 41-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Raiders

    W 32-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Steelers

    W 41-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Minnesota

    L 27-20

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 41-37

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Denver

    L 28-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

