Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a deep pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati and Los Angeles Stats

The Bengals score just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers give up (26.6).

The Bengals collect 355.5 yards per game, just 5.3 more than the 350.2 the Chargers allow per contest.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (12).

This year the Chargers average 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).

The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (348.2).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has put up 2,835 passing yards (257.7 per game) while connecting on 235 of 339 throws (69.3%), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has 208 carries for a team-best 924 rushing yards (84 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 50 receptions for 906 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 82.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 10.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 24 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 87 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Thomas S Illness Doubtful Riley Reiff OT Ankle Questionable Khalid Kareem DE Illness Doubtful Trey Hopkins C Ankle Questionable Chris Evans RB Ankle Doubtful Darius Phillips CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,230 yards while completing 66% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (293.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 43 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 604 yards on 135 carries (54.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 43 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 473 yards and seven touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has hauled in 81 catches for 895 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 81.4 receiving yards per game.

Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 36 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Derwin James has 93 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out Alohi Gilman S Quad Out Trey Marshall DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Matt Feiler OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Browns L 41-16 Home 11/21/2021 Raiders W 32-13 Away 11/28/2021 Steelers W 41-10 Home 12/5/2021 Chargers - Home 12/12/2021 49ers - Home 12/19/2021 Broncos - Away 12/26/2021 Ravens - Home

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Minnesota L 27-20 Home 11/21/2021 Pittsburgh W 41-37 Home 11/28/2021 Denver L 28-13 Away 12/5/2021 Cincinnati - Away 12/12/2021 New York - Home 12/16/2021 Kansas City - Home 12/26/2021 Houston - Away

