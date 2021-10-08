Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns (3-1) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Cleveland

    Chargers vs Browns Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chargers

    -2

    47

    Los Angeles and Cleveland Stats

    • The Chargers put up 7.0 more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (16.8).
    • The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391.0) than the Browns allow per contest (250.3).
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).
    • This season the Browns score 6.5 more points per game (25.0) than the Chargers allow (18.5).
    • The Browns rack up 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers give up per matchup (332.0).
    • The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,178 yards (113-for-164), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (294.5 YPG).
    • Austin Ekeler has run for a team-leading 283 yards (70.8 YPG) and two touchdowns. He also has 141 receiving yards on 18 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Mike Williams has reeled in 23 passes for a team-high 306 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 76.5 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 11 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Nasir Adderley has racked up 27 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

    Chargers Injuries: Tyrod Taylor: Out (Ribs), Mike Williams: Questionable (Hamstring), Joey Bosa: Questionable (Triceps), Bryan Bulaga: Out (Back), Trai Turner: Out (Groin), Jessie Lemonier: Questionable (Shin)

    Browns Impact Players

    • This season Baker Mayfield has racked up 935 passing yards (233.8 per game) while going 74-for-113 (65.5%) and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
    • Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 362 yards on 69 attempts (90.5 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Malcolm Smith has 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Browns Injuries: Karl Joseph: Questionable (Hamstring), Adrian Clayborn: Questionable (Hip), Larry Ogunjobi: Out (Abdomen), Tae Davis: Out (Elbow), Greedy Williams: Out (Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    
