Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) host the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3.5 54.5

Los Angeles and Dallas Stats

The Chargers averaged 5.6 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6) last year.

The Chargers collected 382.1 yards per game last year, only 4.3 fewer than the 386.4 the Cowboys allowed per contest.

The Chargers had 16 giveaways last season, while the Cowboys had 23 takeaways.

Last season the Cowboys put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Chargers allowed (26.6).

The Cowboys averaged 28.4 more yards per game (371.8) than the Chargers allowed per matchup (343.4) last year.

Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (19).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards last season (271.0 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (396-for-595), with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 530 yards on 116 carries (53.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago. He also averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year Keenan Allen hauled in 100 passes for 992 yards (66.1 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Joey Bosa had an impressive body of work a year ago, notching 7.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Kenneth Murray's 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack.

Michael Davis intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards while completing 68% of his passes last year, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (371.2 yards per game). He also carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and three TDs.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 979 yards on 244 attempts (61.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 52 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards last season with five touchdowns. He was targeted 130 times, and averaged 69.6 yards per game.

Demarcus Lawrence boasted an impressive stat line of 6.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Jaylon Smith collected 154 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Trevon Diggs picked off three passes and tacked on 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended last season.

