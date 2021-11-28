Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; PPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Denver Broncos (5-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Denver Stats

This year, the Chargers rack up 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).

The Chargers collect 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per outing.

The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.

The Broncos average 20 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.5).

The Broncos collect 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355 the Chargers give up.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 per game) and a 66.2% completion percentage (261-for-394) while throwing 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 207 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.7 YPG.

Austin Ekeler has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 573 rushing yards (57.3 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 405 yards with six touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Keenan Allen has 74 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 810 receiving yards (81 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 32 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Derwin James has totaled 86 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Kyzir White leads the team with two interceptions and has added 74 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Feiler OG Ankle Questionable Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out Trey Marshall DB Ankle Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quad Out Tevaughn Campbell CB Toe Full Participation In Practice Kenneth Murray LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Justin Jackson RB Quad Full Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and a 69.2% completion percentage, throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has 118 carries for a team-high 522 rushing yards (52.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading his team with 617 yards (61.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Malik Reed has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 31 tackles.

Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 10 this season.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Baron Browning LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring Questionable Mike Boone RB Hip Questionable Bobby Massie OT Ankle Doubtful Kareem Jackson S Neck Doubtful Caden Sterns S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Eagles W 27-24 Away 11/14/2021 Vikings L 27-20 Home 11/21/2021 Steelers W 41-37 Home 11/28/2021 Broncos - Away 12/5/2021 Bengals - Away 12/12/2021 Giants - Home 12/16/2021 Chiefs - Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Washington W 17-10 Home 11/7/2021 Dallas W 30-16 Away 11/14/2021 Philadelphia L 30-13 Home 11/28/2021 Los Angeles - Home 12/5/2021 Kansas City - Away 12/12/2021 Detroit - Home 12/19/2021 Cincinnati - Home

Regional restrictions apply.