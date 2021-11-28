Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; PPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Denver Broncos (5-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    Los Angeles and Denver Stats

    • This year, the Chargers rack up 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).
    • The Chargers collect 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per outing.
    • The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.
    • The Broncos average 20 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.5).
    • The Broncos collect 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355 the Chargers give up.
    • This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 per game) and a 66.2% completion percentage (261-for-394) while throwing 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 207 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.7 YPG.
    • Austin Ekeler has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 573 rushing yards (57.3 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 405 yards with six touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Keenan Allen has 74 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 810 receiving yards (81 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Derwin James has totaled 86 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Kyzir White leads the team with two interceptions and has added 74 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Matt Feiler

    OG

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Trey Marshall

    DB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quad

    Out

    Tevaughn Campbell

    CB

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kenneth Murray

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and a 69.2% completion percentage, throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has 118 carries for a team-high 522 rushing yards (52.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading his team with 617 yards (61.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Malik Reed has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Justin Simmons has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 10 this season.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Tyrie Cleveland

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Mike Boone

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Neck

    Doubtful

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Vikings

    L 27-20

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    W 41-37

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    W 17-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Dallas

    W 30-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 30-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

