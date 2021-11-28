How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Denver Broncos (5-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Los Angeles and Denver Stats
- This year, the Chargers rack up 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).
- The Chargers collect 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per outing.
- The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.
- The Broncos average 20 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.5).
- The Broncos collect 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355 the Chargers give up.
- This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 per game) and a 66.2% completion percentage (261-for-394) while throwing 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 207 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.7 YPG.
- Austin Ekeler has taken 123 attempts for a team-leading 573 rushing yards (57.3 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 405 yards with six touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Keenan Allen has 74 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 810 receiving yards (81 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 32 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Derwin James has totaled 86 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Kyzir White leads the team with two interceptions and has added 74 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Feiler
OG
Ankle
Questionable
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Out
Trey Marshall
DB
Ankle
Questionable
Alohi Gilman
S
Quad
Out
Tevaughn Campbell
CB
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Kenneth Murray
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jackson
RB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and a 69.2% completion percentage, throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
- Melvin Gordon III has 118 carries for a team-high 522 rushing yards (52.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Courtland Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading his team with 617 yards (61.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Malik Reed has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 31 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Justin Simmons has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 48 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 10 this season.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Baron Browning
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Mike Boone
RB
Hip
Questionable
Bobby Massie
OT
Ankle
Doubtful
Kareem Jackson
S
Neck
Doubtful
Caden Sterns
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Eagles
W 27-24
Away
11/14/2021
Vikings
L 27-20
Home
11/21/2021
Steelers
W 41-37
Home
11/28/2021
Broncos
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/12/2021
Giants
-
Home
12/16/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Washington
W 17-10
Home
11/7/2021
Dallas
W 30-16
Away
11/14/2021
Philadelphia
L 30-13
Home
11/28/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
12/5/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
12/12/2021
Detroit
-
Home
12/19/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.