Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West foes match up when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) square off on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -7.5 45.5

Los Angeles and Denver Stats

This year, the Chargers score 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos surrender (17.3).

The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

This year the Broncos average 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers give up (27.4).

The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers give up per matchup (363.8).

The Broncos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 20 takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has 4,394 yards through the air (292.9 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (387-for-577), heaving 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also has 299 rushing yards on 57 attempts (with three touchdowns).

Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 789 rushing yards (52.6 per game) and tallied 10 touchdowns. He has added 62 catches for 558 yards (also a team high) with seven receiving touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and paces his team with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Kyzir White leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 126 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Chargers Injuries: Bryan Bulaga: Out (Foot), Casey Hayward Jr.: Out (Hamstring), Malik Jefferson: Out (Shoulder), Joey Bosa: Out (Shin), Rayshawn Jenkins: Out (Ankle), Sam Tevi: Questionable (Knee), Jahleel Addae: Questionable (Calf)

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions (203.5 yards per game).

Javonte Williams has run for a team-high 827 yards on 177 attempts (55.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 296 receiving yards on 40 catches and three touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has grabbed 54 passes for a team best 703 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 46.9 yards per game.

Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 80 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Justin Simmons has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 73 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Injuries: LeVante Bellamy: Questionable (Ankle), Trey Marshall: Questionable (Quadricep), Bradley Chubb: Questionable (Ankle), Graham Glasgow: Questionable (Shoulder), KJ Hamler: Out (Concussion), Anthony Chickillo: Questionable (Ribs)

Regional restrictions apply.