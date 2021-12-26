Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out after the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Texans (3-11) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers

    Los Angeles and Houston Stats

    • The Chargers score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per matchup the Texans allow.
    • The Chargers collect 388.3 yards per game, just 9.9 more than the 378.4 the Texans allow per matchup.
    • The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
    • This season the Texans score 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers surrender (26.4).
    • The Texans average 265.4 yards per game, 93.2 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.
    • The Texans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (20) this season.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has passed for 4,058 yards (360-for-542), with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (289.9 YPG). He's also carried the football 53 times for a team-high 284 yards and three scores, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
    • Keenan Allen has been targeted 134 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,007 yards (71.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Uchenna Nwosu has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL, 25 tackles, and one interception.
    • Kyzir White's 115 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derwin James

    S

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quadricep

    Full Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has thrown for 1,946 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions (139 yards per game).
    • Rex Burkhead has run for a team-leading 207 yards on 72 carries (14.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Nico Collins has grabbed 25 passes for a team best 311 yards. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 22.2 yards per game.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Christian Kirksey has totaled 73 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 14 this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Reid

    DB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brevin Jordan

    TE

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    David Johnson

    RB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Chris Conley

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Bengals

    W 41-22

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Giants

    W 37-21

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chiefs

    L 34-28

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    L 33-13

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 30-16

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

