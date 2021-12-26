How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Texans (3-11) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Los Angeles and Houston Stats
- The Chargers score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per matchup the Texans allow.
- The Chargers collect 388.3 yards per game, just 9.9 more than the 378.4 the Texans allow per matchup.
- The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
- This season the Texans score 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers surrender (26.4).
- The Texans average 265.4 yards per game, 93.2 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.
- The Texans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (20) this season.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has passed for 4,058 yards (360-for-542), with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (289.9 YPG). He's also carried the football 53 times for a team-high 284 yards and three scores, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
- Keenan Allen has been targeted 134 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,007 yards (71.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Uchenna Nwosu has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL, 25 tackles, and one interception.
- Kyzir White's 115 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Derwin James
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Alohi Gilman
S
Quadricep
Full Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,946 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions (139 yards per game).
- Rex Burkhead has run for a team-leading 207 yards on 72 carries (14.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Nico Collins has grabbed 25 passes for a team best 311 yards. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 22.2 yards per game.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.
- Christian Kirksey has totaled 73 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 14 this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Reid
DB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Brevin Jordan
TE
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
David Johnson
RB
Quad
Questionable
Chris Conley
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Bengals
W 41-22
Away
12/12/2021
Giants
W 37-21
Home
12/16/2021
Chiefs
L 34-28
Home
12/26/2021
Texans
-
Away
1/2/2022
Broncos
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-0
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle
L 33-13
Home
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
W 30-16
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
1/2/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
