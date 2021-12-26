Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out after the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (3-11) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium

Los Angeles and Houston Stats

The Chargers score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per matchup the Texans allow.

The Chargers collect 388.3 yards per game, just 9.9 more than the 378.4 the Texans allow per matchup.

The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

This season the Texans score 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers surrender (26.4).

The Texans average 265.4 yards per game, 93.2 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has passed for 4,058 yards (360-for-542), with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (289.9 YPG). He's also carried the football 53 times for a team-high 284 yards and three scores, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Keenan Allen has been targeted 134 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 1,007 yards (71.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.

Uchenna Nwosu has registered a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL, 25 tackles, and one interception.

Kyzir White's 115 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Derwin James S Hamstring Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quadricep Full Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,946 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions (139 yards per game).

Rex Burkhead has run for a team-leading 207 yards on 72 carries (14.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Nico Collins has grabbed 25 passes for a team best 311 yards. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 22.2 yards per game.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.

Christian Kirksey has totaled 73 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 14 this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Reid DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Brevin Jordan TE Hand Full Participation In Practice David Johnson RB Quad Questionable Chris Conley WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Bengals W 41-22 Away 12/12/2021 Giants W 37-21 Home 12/16/2021 Chiefs L 34-28 Home 12/26/2021 Texans - Away 1/2/2022 Broncos - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Indianapolis L 31-0 Home 12/12/2021 Seattle L 33-13 Home 12/19/2021 Jacksonville W 30-16 Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles - Home 1/2/2022 San Francisco - Away

