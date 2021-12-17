Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -3 54

Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

The Chiefs put up just 1.2 more points per game (27.0) than the Chargers allow (25.8).

The Chiefs average 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (348.0).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

The Chargers score 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs give up (20.6).

The Chargers collect 385.2 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 361.7 the Chiefs give up.

The Chargers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 23 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has 3,642 passing yards (280.2 yards per game) while going 329-for-502 (65.5%) and tossing 27 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has picked up a team-high 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) and three scores.

Tyreek Hill has 90 catches (on 131 targets) and leads the team with 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 88 tackles and 11.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Eric Fisher: Questionable (Back), Darwin Thompson: Out (Illness), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee), Mike Remmers: Doubtful (Back)

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,822 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (294.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 48 carries for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 730 yards on 161 attempts (56.2 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 41.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for a team-high 535 yards and seven touchdowns.

This season Keenan Allen has 86 catches for a team-high 929 yards (71.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Kyzir White's 106 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Chargers Injuries: Bryan Bulaga: Out (Concussion), Keenan Allen: Questionable (Hamstring), Austin Ekeler: Questionable (Quadricep), Nasir Adderley: Doubtful (Shoulder), Emeke Egbule: Out (Illness), Denzel Perryman: Doubtful (Back), Mike Williams: Questionable (Back), Uchenna Nwosu: Questionable (Back)

