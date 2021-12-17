Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

    Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chiefs

    -3

    54

    Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

    • The Chiefs put up just 1.2 more points per game (27.0) than the Chargers allow (25.8).
    • The Chiefs average 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (348.0).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
    • The Chargers score 27.0 points per game, 6.4 more than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
    • The Chargers collect 385.2 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 361.7 the Chiefs give up.
    • The Chargers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 23 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This season Patrick Mahomes II has 3,642 passing yards (280.2 yards per game) while going 329-for-502 (65.5%) and tossing 27 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has picked up a team-high 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) and three scores.
    • Tyreek Hill has 90 catches (on 131 targets) and leads the team with 1,030 receiving yards (79.2 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 88 tackles and 11.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: Eric Fisher: Questionable (Back), Darwin Thompson: Out (Illness), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee), Mike Remmers: Doubtful (Back)

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,822 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (294.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 48 carries for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Austin Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 730 yards on 161 attempts (56.2 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 41.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for a team-high 535 yards and seven touchdowns.
    • This season Keenan Allen has 86 catches for a team-high 929 yards (71.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Kyzir White's 106 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Chargers Injuries: Bryan Bulaga: Out (Concussion), Keenan Allen: Questionable (Hamstring), Austin Ekeler: Questionable (Quadricep), Nasir Adderley: Doubtful (Shoulder), Emeke Egbule: Out (Illness), Denzel Perryman: Doubtful (Back), Mike Williams: Questionable (Back), Uchenna Nwosu: Questionable (Back)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dartmouth vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pitt vs. Nebraska in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) skates away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Suns

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy