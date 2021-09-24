September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a clash of AFC West foes. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Chiefs put up 29.6 points per game last year, three more than the Chargers surrendered per matchup (26.6).
  • The Chiefs collected 415.8 yards per game last season, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers allowed per outing.
  • Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).
  • Last year the Chargers averaged just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6).
  • The Chargers racked up 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs allowed per matchup (358.3) last year.
  • The Chargers had 16 giveaways last season, while the Chiefs had 22 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Last year Patrick Mahomes II totaled 4,740 passing yards (296.3 per game) while going 390-for-588 (66.3%) and throwing for 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 181 carries for 803 rushing yards a season ago (50.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 297 yards and one TD.
  • Last season Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and collected 105 catches for 1,416 yards with 11 touchdowns.
  • Last season, Chris Jones racked up 7.5 sacks, three TFL and 36 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Daniel Sorensen collected 91 tackles, two TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Tyrann Mathieu picked off six passes and tacked on 62 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended last season.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Frank Clark

DE

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Anthony Hitchens

LB

Abdomen

Full Participation In Practice

Austin Blythe

OL

Abdomen

Full Participation In Practice

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Quad

Full Participation In Practice

Trey Smith

OL

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Blake Bell

TE

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Chris Jones

DT

Wrist

Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Impact Players

  • Last year Justin Herbert recorded 4,336 passing yards (271 per game) while going 396-for-595 (66.6%) and throwing for 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 234 rushing yards on 55 carries and five TDs.
  • Austin Ekeler racked up 530 rushing yards (53 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also added 54 catches for 403 yards with two receiving TDs.
  • Last season Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards with eight touchdowns.
  • Joey Bosa showed out with an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 39 tackles.
  • Kenneth Murray racked up 107 tackles, five TFL, and one sack over his 2020 campaign.
  • Last season Michael Davis reeled in three interceptions and added 63 tackles, two TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Derwin James

S

Toe

Full Participation In Practice

Justin Jones

DT

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chris Harris Jr.

CB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Matt Feiler

OG

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Austin Ekeler

RB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Joey Bosa

OLB

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kenneth Murray

LB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Browns

W 33-29

Home

9/19/2021

Ravens

L 36-35

Away

9/26/2021

Chargers

-

Home

10/3/2021

Eagles

-

Away

10/10/2021

Bills

-

Home

10/17/2021

Washington

-

Away

Chargers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Washington

W 20-16

Away

9/19/2021

Dallas

L 20-17

Home

9/26/2021

Kansas City

-

Away

10/4/2021

Las Vegas

-

Home

10/10/2021

Cleveland

-

Home

10/17/2021

Baltimore

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15958756
Field Hockey

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy