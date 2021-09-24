Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a clash of AFC West foes. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

The Chiefs put up 29.6 points per game last year, three more than the Chargers surrendered per matchup (26.6).

The Chiefs collected 415.8 yards per game last season, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers allowed per outing.

Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).

Last year the Chargers averaged just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6).

The Chargers racked up 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs allowed per matchup (358.3) last year.

The Chargers had 16 giveaways last season, while the Chiefs had 22 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Last year Patrick Mahomes II totaled 4,740 passing yards (296.3 per game) while going 390-for-588 (66.3%) and throwing for 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 181 carries for 803 rushing yards a season ago (50.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 297 yards and one TD.

Last season Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and collected 105 catches for 1,416 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Chris Jones racked up 7.5 sacks, three TFL and 36 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Daniel Sorensen collected 91 tackles, two TFL, and three interceptions.

Tyrann Mathieu picked off six passes and tacked on 62 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended last season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Frank Clark DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Hip Full Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Austin Blythe OL Abdomen Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OL Wrist Full Participation In Practice Blake Bell TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Chris Jones DT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Impact Players

Last year Justin Herbert recorded 4,336 passing yards (271 per game) while going 396-for-595 (66.6%) and throwing for 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 234 rushing yards on 55 carries and five TDs.

Austin Ekeler racked up 530 rushing yards (53 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also added 54 catches for 403 yards with two receiving TDs.

Last season Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards with eight touchdowns.

Joey Bosa showed out with an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 39 tackles.

Kenneth Murray racked up 107 tackles, five TFL, and one sack over his 2020 campaign.

Last season Michael Davis reeled in three interceptions and added 63 tackles, two TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derwin James S Toe Full Participation In Practice Justin Jones DT Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Matt Feiler OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kenneth Murray LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Browns W 33-29 Home 9/19/2021 Ravens L 36-35 Away 9/26/2021 Chargers - Home 10/3/2021 Eagles - Away 10/10/2021 Bills - Home 10/17/2021 Washington - Away

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Washington W 20-16 Away 9/19/2021 Dallas L 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Kansas City - Away 10/4/2021 Las Vegas - Home 10/10/2021 Cleveland - Home 10/17/2021 Baltimore - Away

