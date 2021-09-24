The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) play on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a clash of AFC West foes. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats
- The Chiefs put up 29.6 points per game last year, three more than the Chargers surrendered per matchup (26.6).
- The Chiefs collected 415.8 yards per game last season, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers allowed per outing.
- Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).
- Last year the Chargers averaged just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6).
- The Chargers racked up 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs allowed per matchup (358.3) last year.
- The Chargers had 16 giveaways last season, while the Chiefs had 22 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Last year Patrick Mahomes II totaled 4,740 passing yards (296.3 per game) while going 390-for-588 (66.3%) and throwing for 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 181 carries for 803 rushing yards a season ago (50.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 297 yards and one TD.
- Last season Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and collected 105 catches for 1,416 yards with 11 touchdowns.
- Last season, Chris Jones racked up 7.5 sacks, three TFL and 36 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Daniel Sorensen collected 91 tackles, two TFL, and three interceptions.
- Tyrann Mathieu picked off six passes and tacked on 62 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended last season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Frank Clark
DE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Austin Blythe
OL
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Smith
OL
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Blake Bell
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Wrist
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Impact Players
- Last year Justin Herbert recorded 4,336 passing yards (271 per game) while going 396-for-595 (66.6%) and throwing for 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 234 rushing yards on 55 carries and five TDs.
- Austin Ekeler racked up 530 rushing yards (53 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also added 54 catches for 403 yards with two receiving TDs.
- Last season Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards with eight touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa showed out with an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Kenneth Murray racked up 107 tackles, five TFL, and one sack over his 2020 campaign.
- Last season Michael Davis reeled in three interceptions and added 63 tackles, two TFL, and 14 passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derwin James
S
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jones
DT
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Harris Jr.
CB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Matt Feiler
OG
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Austin Ekeler
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Joey Bosa
OLB
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kenneth Murray
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Browns
W 33-29
Home
9/19/2021
Ravens
L 36-35
Away
9/26/2021
Chargers
-
Home
10/3/2021
Eagles
-
Away
10/10/2021
Bills
-
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
-
Away
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Washington
W 20-16
Away
9/19/2021
Dallas
L 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
10/4/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
10/10/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
10/17/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
