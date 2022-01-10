Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats
- The Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).
- The Chargers average 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (330.8).
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
- This year the Raiders average 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
- The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow per contest (361).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (21) this season.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards while connecting on 67.3% of his passes (409-for-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (289.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns.
- Austin Ekeler has taken 190 attempts for a team-leading 847 rushing yards (52.9 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 65 passes for 612 yards with seven touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Keenan Allen has 100 catches (149 targets) and paces his team with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 49 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Kyzir White has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Derwin James has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 109 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Drue Tranquill
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Joe Gaziano
DE
Ankle
Out
Corey Linsley
C
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (288.6 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has picked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has added 52 receptions for 336 yards .
- Hunter Renfrow has 99 catches (123 targets) and paces his team with 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- Yannick Ngakoue has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 28 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 145 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Nate Hobbs has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Daniel Helm
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Casey Hayward
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ribs
Questionable
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Back
Questionable
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Questionable
Sutton Smith
FB
Heel
Full Participation In Practice
John Simpson
OG
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Perryman
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Keisean Nixon
CB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Trevon Moehrig
S
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Quinton Jefferson
DT
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Andre James
C
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
K.J. Wright
LB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Solomon Thomas
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Chiefs
L 34-28
Home
12/26/2021
Texans
L 41-29
Away
1/2/2022
Broncos
W 34-13
Home
1/9/2022
Raiders
-
Away
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Cleveland
W 16-14
Away
12/26/2021
Denver
W 17-13
Home
1/2/2022
Indianapolis
W 23-20
Away
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
