Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

The Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).

The Chargers average 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (330.8).

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

This year the Raiders average 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow per contest (361).

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards while connecting on 67.3% of his passes (409-for-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (289.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler has taken 190 attempts for a team-leading 847 rushing yards (52.9 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 65 passes for 612 yards with seven touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Keenan Allen has 100 catches (149 targets) and paces his team with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 49 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Kyzir White has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Derwin James has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 109 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Drue Tranquill LB Ankle Questionable Joe Gaziano DE Ankle Out Corey Linsley C Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (288.6 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has picked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has added 52 receptions for 336 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has 99 catches (123 targets) and paces his team with 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 145 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Nate Hobbs has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Daniel Helm TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Casey Hayward CB Ankle Questionable Josh Jacobs RB Ribs Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Back Questionable Darren Waller TE Knee Questionable Sutton Smith FB Heel Full Participation In Practice John Simpson OG Wrist Full Participation In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Keisean Nixon CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Trevon Moehrig S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Quinton Jefferson DT Back Full Participation In Practice Andre James C Ankle Full Participation In Practice K.J. Wright LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Solomon Thomas DT Knee Full Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Chiefs L 34-28 Home 12/26/2021 Texans L 41-29 Away 1/2/2022 Broncos W 34-13 Home 1/9/2022 Raiders - Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Cleveland W 16-14 Away 12/26/2021 Denver W 17-13 Home 1/2/2022 Indianapolis W 23-20 Away 1/9/2022 Los Angeles - Home

