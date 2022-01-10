Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Chargers average just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).
  • The Chargers average 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per contest (330.8).
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • This year the Raiders average 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
  • The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow per contest (361).
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

  • Justin Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards while connecting on 67.3% of his passes (409-for-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (289.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 61 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Austin Ekeler has taken 190 attempts for a team-leading 847 rushing yards (52.9 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 65 passes for 612 yards with seven touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Keenan Allen has 100 catches (149 targets) and paces his team with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 49 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Kyzir White has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
  • Derwin James has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 109 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Drue Tranquill

LB

Ankle

Questionable

Joe Gaziano

DE

Ankle

Out

Corey Linsley

C

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

  • Derek Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (288.6 yards per game).
  • Josh Jacobs has picked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has added 52 receptions for 336 yards .
  • Hunter Renfrow has 99 catches (123 targets) and paces his team with 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • Yannick Ngakoue has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 28 tackles.
  • Denzel Perryman's 145 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • Nate Hobbs has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Daniel Helm

TE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Casey Hayward

CB

Ankle

Questionable

Josh Jacobs

RB

Ribs

Questionable

Johnathan Hankins

DT

Back

Questionable

Darren Waller

TE

Knee

Questionable

Sutton Smith

FB

Heel

Full Participation In Practice

John Simpson

OG

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Denzel Perryman

LB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Keisean Nixon

CB

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Trevon Moehrig

S

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Quinton Jefferson

DT

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Andre James

C

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

K.J. Wright

LB

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Solomon Thomas

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/16/2021

Chiefs

L 34-28

Home

12/26/2021

Texans

L 41-29

Away

1/2/2022

Broncos

W 34-13

Home

1/9/2022

Raiders

-

Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Cleveland

W 16-14

Away

12/26/2021

Denver

W 17-13

Home

1/2/2022

Indianapolis

W 23-20

Away

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
