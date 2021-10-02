The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Monday, October 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chargers
-3
51.5
Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats
- This year, the Chargers average just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24.0).
- The Chargers collect 394.7 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders allow per matchup.
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
- The Raiders rack up 30.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chargers allow (20.0).
- The Raiders rack up 471.0 yards per game, 99.3 more yards than the 371.7 the Chargers allow.
- This year the Raiders have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (6).
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 956 yards while connecting on 69.8% of his passes (88-for-126), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (318.7 yards per game).
- Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 166 yards (55.3 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 15 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.
- Mike Williams has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 10 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Kenneth Murray has racked up 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
Chargers Injuries: Rayshawn Jenkins: Questionable (Groin), Trai Turner: Out (Groin), Storm Norton: Questionable (Knee), Nick Vigil: Questionable (Groin), Tyree St. Louis: Questionable (Concussion), Bryan Bulaga: Out (Back), Mike Williams: Out (Hamstring), Tyrod Taylor: Out (Ribs)
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions (401.0 yards per game).
- Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-leading 143 yards on 36 carries (47.7 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Henry Ruggs III has 11 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 237 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 36 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 14 tackles and four passes defended.
Raiders Injuries: Henry Ruggs III: Doubtful (Knee), Bryan Edwards: Out (Foot), Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable (Pectoral), Johnathan Abram: Questionable (Shoulder), Trent Brown: Doubtful (Calf), Damon Arnette: Out (Wrist), Rico Gafford: Doubtful (Hamstring), Daniel Ross: Out (Foot)
Regional restrictions apply.