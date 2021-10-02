Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Game Day: Monday, October 4, 2021

Monday, October 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3 51.5

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Chargers average just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24.0).

The Chargers collect 394.7 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders allow per matchup.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

The Raiders rack up 30.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chargers allow (20.0).

The Raiders rack up 471.0 yards per game, 99.3 more yards than the 371.7 the Chargers allow.

This year the Raiders have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (6).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 956 yards while connecting on 69.8% of his passes (88-for-126), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (318.7 yards per game).

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 166 yards (55.3 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 15 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Williams has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 10 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Kenneth Murray has racked up 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Chargers Injuries: Rayshawn Jenkins: Questionable (Groin), Trai Turner: Out (Groin), Storm Norton: Questionable (Knee), Nick Vigil: Questionable (Groin), Tyree St. Louis: Questionable (Concussion), Bryan Bulaga: Out (Back), Mike Williams: Out (Hamstring), Tyrod Taylor: Out (Ribs)

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions (401.0 yards per game).

Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-leading 143 yards on 36 carries (47.7 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Henry Ruggs III has 11 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 237 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 36 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 14 tackles and four passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: Henry Ruggs III: Doubtful (Knee), Bryan Edwards: Out (Foot), Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable (Pectoral), Johnathan Abram: Questionable (Shoulder), Trent Brown: Doubtful (Calf), Damon Arnette: Out (Wrist), Rico Gafford: Doubtful (Hamstring), Daniel Ross: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.