How to Watch Chargers at Rams

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chargers and Rams open their preseason schedule with big hopes for this coming year.
Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers were finally able to play in a real NFL stadium for their home games last year. After a couple years of playing in a soccer stadium, they were able to play in their brand new stadium last year. With the new stadium came new uniforms, a new quarterback and new excitement for the future.

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert came in and played like a veteran. Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in one of the most impressive years ever from a rookie quarterback. The expectations are sky-high for the quarterback and the offense coming into this season. If they can produce like they did last year, fans could see a huge turnaround and a playoff appearance for the Chargers.

For the team they share a building with, the Rams, expectations are even higher. The Rams traded Jared Goff to the Lions in exchange for Matt Stafford to help solidify an offense that previously struggled. If Stafford can be as good as he was in Detroit, the Rams could be one of the best teams in the NFC. The defense is loaded, and with Aaron Donald anchoring the line, the Rams are going to cause havoc for everybody they play this year.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither of these teams has to travel far for this preseason game, and finally having fans in the state-of-the-art stadium will be a welcome sight for both. The hype is high for both fanbases, and the preseason matchup should be an exciting one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Rams Matt Stafford
NFL

How to Watch Chargers at Rams

Fans
Other

How to Watch Duke City vs Tucson

Phoenix Suns Jalen Smith
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Fans
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Fighters

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Packers

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

New York Jets Zach Wilson
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Giants

Tampa Bay Bucs Tom Brady
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Ravens

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy