How to Watch Chargers at Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers were finally able to play in a real NFL stadium for their home games last year. After a couple years of playing in a soccer stadium, they were able to play in their brand new stadium last year. With the new stadium came new uniforms, a new quarterback and new excitement for the future.

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert came in and played like a veteran. Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in one of the most impressive years ever from a rookie quarterback. The expectations are sky-high for the quarterback and the offense coming into this season. If they can produce like they did last year, fans could see a huge turnaround and a playoff appearance for the Chargers.

For the team they share a building with, the Rams, expectations are even higher. The Rams traded Jared Goff to the Lions in exchange for Matt Stafford to help solidify an offense that previously struggled. If Stafford can be as good as he was in Detroit, the Rams could be one of the best teams in the NFC. The defense is loaded, and with Aaron Donald anchoring the line, the Rams are going to cause havoc for everybody they play this year.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Neither of these teams has to travel far for this preseason game, and finally having fans in the state-of-the-art stadium will be a welcome sight for both. The hype is high for both fanbases, and the preseason matchup should be an exciting one.

