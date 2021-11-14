Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3.5 53.5

Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

This year, the Chargers score just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings give up (23.9).

The Chargers collect only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings give up per outing (383.6).

This year, the Chargers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (11).

The Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers surrender (25.1).

The Vikings rack up 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers allow (358.6).

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has collected 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) while connecting on 211 of 319 throws (66.1%), with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has added 95 rushing yards (and two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 per game.

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-leading 479 yards (59.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 57 catches (82 targets) and paces his team with 600 receiving yards (75.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Derwin James has racked up 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Kyzir White leads the team with two interceptions and has added 53 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Chargers Injuries: Troymaine Pope: Questionable (Neck), Bryan Bulaga: Questionable (Back), Justin Jackson: Out (Knee), Joey Bosa: Out (Concussion), Trai Turner: Questionable (Groin)

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) and a 68.2% completion percentage, throwing 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has run for a team-high 554 yards on 115 carries (69.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

This year Justin Jefferson has 46 receptions for a team-high 632 yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Everson Griffen leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

This season Eric Kendricks has racked up 84 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

This season Xavier Woods leads the team with two interceptions and has added 52 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.

Vikings Injuries: Irv Smith Jr.: Out (Groin), Cameron Dantzler: Questionable (Concussion)

