Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

The New England Patriots (3-4) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New England

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -4 50.5

Los Angeles and New England Stats

The Chargers rack up 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots surrender (20.0).

The Chargers collect 26.9 more yards per game (377.5) than the Patriots give up per contest (350.6).

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).

This year the Patriots put up just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers surrender (25.0).

The Patriots average 355.0 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 364.3 the Chargers give up.

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Chargers' takeaways (9).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (295.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 72 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-leading 356 rushing yards (59.3 YPG) and tallied four touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 242 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Mike Williams has 33 catches (on 56 targets) and leads the team with 498 receiving yards (83.0 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

This season Derwin James has racked up 50 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended six this season.

Chargers Injuries: Desmond King II: Out (Not Injury Related), Storm Norton: Questionable (Knee), Bryan Bulaga: Questionable (Back), Tyrod Taylor: Questionable (Ribs), Trai Turner: Out (Groin)

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 1,779 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and six interceptions (254.1 yards per game).

Damien Harris has picked up a team-high 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 59 times and has 41 catches, leading his team with 390 yards (55.7 per game).

Matthew Judon has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 45 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 31 tackles and 10 passes defended seven this season.

Patriots Injuries: Carl Davis: Out (Concussion), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Ankle), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Justin Herron: Questionable (Ankle), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), John Simon: Questionable (Shoulder), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Ankle), Julian Edelman: Out (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Out (Concussion), Dalton Keene: Questionable (Knee)

