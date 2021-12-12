Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) tackles New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (4-8) go on the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Giants

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

    Chargers vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chargers

    -9

    43.5

    Los Angeles and New York Stats

    • This year, the Chargers average 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants surrender (22.8).
    • The Chargers rack up 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants allow per outing.
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
    • The Giants average 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.3).
    • The Giants rack up 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers allow.
    • This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

    Chargers Impact Players

    • This year Justin Herbert has accumulated 3,547 passing yards (295.6 yards per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 249 yards on the ground on 44 carries (plus two scores), averaging 20.8 yards per game.
    • Austin Ekeler has rushed for a team-high 663 yards (55.3 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
    • Mike Williams has hauled in 55 catches for 854 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 71.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Derwin James' 100 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Chargers Injuries: Joe Reed: Questionable (Ribs), Troymaine Pope: Questionable (Neck), Denzel Perryman: Doubtful (Back)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones has 2,428 passing yards (202.3 per game) with a 64.3% completion percentage (232-for-361), throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has racked up a team-best 376 rushing yards (31.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 26 receptions for 201 yards and one TD.
    • Kenny Golladay has reeled in 26 passes for a team best 409 yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 34.1 yards per game.
    • Azeez Ojulari has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 7.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder's 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 67 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: Daniel Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Blake Martinez: Questionable (Back), Darnay Holmes: Questionable (Knee), Madre Harper: Out (Knee), Matt Peart: Questionable (Ankle)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

