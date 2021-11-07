Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats
- The Chargers average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Eagles surrender.
- The Chargers average 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.
- The Eagles put up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
- The Eagles rack up 348 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers allow.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards while connecting on 63.7% of his passes (179-for-281), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions (284.9 yards per game). He's also run the ball 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown.
- Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 420 rushing yards (60 YPG) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 33 catches for 302 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
- Mike Williams has 35 receptions for a team-high 517 yards (73.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 21 tackles.
- Derwin James' 63 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tevaughn Campbell
CB
Groin
Questionable
Justin Jackson
RB
Quad
Out
Alohi Gilman
S
Ankle
Doubtful
Michael Davis
CB
Hamstring
Out
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Out
Justin Herbert
QB
Right hand
Full Participation In Practice
Austin Ekeler
RB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Drue Tranquill
LB
Chest
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (227.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 73 carries for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
- This year Devonta Smith has 33 receptions and leads the team with 421 yards (52.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 40 tackles.
- Alex Singleton has racked up 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Darius Slay has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jack Driscoll
OT
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Shaun Bradley
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jalen Reagor
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Javon Hargrave
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Fletcher Cox
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
WR
Ankle
Out
Anthony Harris
S
Hands
Full Participation In Practice
Zech McPhearson
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Mailata
OT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Kelce
C
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Browns
W 47-42
Home
10/17/2021
Ravens
L 34-6
Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
L 27-24
Home
11/7/2021
Eagles
-
Away
11/14/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/21/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/28/2021
Broncos
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
L 28-22
Home
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
L 33-22
Away
10/31/2021
Detroit
W 44-6
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/14/2021
Denver
-
Away
11/21/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
11/28/2021
New York
-
Away
