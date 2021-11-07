Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats

The Chargers average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Eagles surrender.

The Chargers average 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.

The Eagles put up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

The Eagles rack up 348 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers allow.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards while connecting on 63.7% of his passes (179-for-281), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions (284.9 yards per game). He's also run the ball 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 420 rushing yards (60 YPG) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 33 catches for 302 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Mike Williams has 35 receptions for a team-high 517 yards (73.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 21 tackles.

Derwin James' 63 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tevaughn Campbell CB Groin Questionable Justin Jackson RB Quad Out Alohi Gilman S Ankle Doubtful Michael Davis CB Hamstring Out Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out Justin Herbert QB Right hand Full Participation In Practice Austin Ekeler RB Hip Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Chest Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (227.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 73 carries for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

This year Devonta Smith has 33 receptions and leads the team with 421 yards (52.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 40 tackles.

Alex Singleton has racked up 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Darius Slay has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jack Driscoll OT Thumb Full Participation In Practice Shaun Bradley LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jalen Reagor WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Knee Full Participation In Practice JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle Out Anthony Harris S Hands Full Participation In Practice Zech McPhearson CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jordan Mailata OT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Jason Kelce C Rest Full Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Rest Full Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Browns W 47-42 Home 10/17/2021 Ravens L 34-6 Away 10/31/2021 Patriots L 27-24 Home 11/7/2021 Eagles - Away 11/14/2021 Vikings - Home 11/21/2021 Steelers - Home 11/28/2021 Broncos - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay L 28-22 Home 10/24/2021 Las Vegas L 33-22 Away 10/31/2021 Detroit W 44-6 Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/14/2021 Denver - Away 11/21/2021 New Orleans - Home 11/28/2021 New York - Away

