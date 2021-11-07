Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Chargers

    Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Chargers average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Eagles surrender.
    • The Chargers average 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.
    • The Eagles put up just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
    • The Eagles rack up 348 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers allow.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards while connecting on 63.7% of his passes (179-for-281), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions (284.9 yards per game). He's also run the ball 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown.
    • Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 420 rushing yards (60 YPG) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 33 catches for 302 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Mike Williams has 35 receptions for a team-high 517 yards (73.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Derwin James' 63 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tevaughn Campbell

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Quad

    Out

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Michael Davis

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Justin Herbert

    QB

    Right hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Austin Ekeler

    RB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Drue Tranquill

    LB

    Chest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (227.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 73 carries for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
    • This year Devonta Smith has 33 receptions and leads the team with 421 yards (52.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 40 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton has racked up 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Darius Slay has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jack Driscoll

    OT

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shaun Bradley

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jalen Reagor

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Javon Hargrave

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Fletcher Cox

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    JJ Arcega-Whiteside

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Anthony Harris

    S

    Hands

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zech McPhearson

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Mailata

    OT

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Browns

    W 47-42

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Ravens

    L 34-6

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Patriots

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 28-22

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 33-22

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Detroit

    W 44-6

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

