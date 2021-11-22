Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

    Chargers vs Steelers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chargers

    -6.5

    47.5

    Los Angeles and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Chargers put up 24.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Steelers surrender per contest (20.6).
    • The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per outing (348.9).
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).
    • The Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers allow (25.3).
    • The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow (361.1).
    • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,545 yards (231-for-353), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (282.8 yards per game). He's also carried the football 30 times for a team-high 117 yards and two scores, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
    • Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 523 yards (58.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 39 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Keenan Allen has 65 catches (on 93 targets) and leads the team with 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
    • Derwin James' 80 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

    Chargers Injuries: Tyrod Taylor: Questionable (Ribs), Cole Mazza: Questionable (Illness)

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This year, Ben Roethlisberger has racked up 1,986 passing yards (220.7 per game) while completing 196 of 299 passes (65.6%), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 44 catches for 317 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has hauled in 52 passes for a team-high 613 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 68.1 yards per game.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert's 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 47 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended nine this season.

    Steelers Injuries: Jayrone Elliott: Out (Illness), Trey Edmunds: Out (Hamstring), Jaylen Samuels: Out (Quadricep)

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
