Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chargers
-6.5
47.5
Los Angeles and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Chargers put up 24.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Steelers surrender per contest (20.6).
- The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per outing (348.9).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).
- The Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers allow (25.3).
- The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow (361.1).
- This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,545 yards (231-for-353), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (282.8 yards per game). He's also carried the football 30 times for a team-high 117 yards and two scores, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
- Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 523 yards (58.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 39 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has 65 catches (on 93 targets) and leads the team with 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
- Derwin James' 80 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
Chargers Injuries: Tyrod Taylor: Questionable (Ribs), Cole Mazza: Questionable (Illness)
Steelers Impact Players
- This year, Ben Roethlisberger has racked up 1,986 passing yards (220.7 per game) while completing 196 of 299 passes (65.6%), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 44 catches for 317 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has hauled in 52 passes for a team-high 613 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 68.1 yards per game.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Joe Schobert's 63 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 47 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended nine this season.
Steelers Injuries: Jayrone Elliott: Out (Illness), Trey Edmunds: Out (Hamstring), Jaylen Samuels: Out (Quadricep)
