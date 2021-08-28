August 28, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chargers and Seahawks battle it out Saturday in the last of their preseason games.
The Los Angeles Chargers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks as they wrap up their preseason schedule. The Chargers are playing their first road game of the preseason after playing the first two games at SoFi Stadium. 

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles comes into this game 1-1 in the preseason, but more importantly, the Chargers have kept their star quarterback healthy. Don't expect Justin Herbert to play in this game, though. Los Angeles will likely rest him and most of the other starters as they prepare to open the season on the road against the Washington Football Team.

The Seahawks come into the game 0-2 and have scored just 10 points in two games against the Raiders and Broncos. The lack of offense is not terribly concerning for the Seahawks because they still have Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback.

What has to be giving them a little pause is how many points the defense has given up. Seattle is looking to get the defense back to where it was a few years ago, but it hasn't looked very imposing yet. The Seahawks better be ready to go when the season starts, as they play three of their first four games on the road and each of those teams is pretty good on offense. 

This game won't show us a lot about either side as they look forward to the start of the year, but it is always fun to take in some football late on a Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

NFL

How to Watch Chargers at Seahawks

