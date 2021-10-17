How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are set for an intriguing and tough matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 6.

One of the most anticipated games of Week 6 will feature two of the league's top young quarterbacks. That game, of course, is Justin Herbert and the Chargers hitting the road to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WSEE – Erie, PA)

Herbert and the Chargers have put together an impressive season thus far. They are coming into this game with a 4-1 record that currently places them first in the AFC West division race. Los Angeles is looking like a legitimate contender.

On the other side of the field, the Ravens are coming off of a crazy comeback win on Monday Night Football last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore holds a 4-1 record as well and the lead in the AFC North division. The Ravens are also looking like a potential Super Bowl contender.

In his second season, Herbert has lived up to the hype. He has completed 67.2% of his pass attempts for 1,576 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

For the Ravens, Jackson has put together an MVP-worthy performance this season. He has racked up 1,519 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has also picked up 341 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

