The Bengals go for their third straight win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Chargers.

The Bengals won their second straight game last week when they beat the Steelers 41-10. It was their second blowout of a division rival, as they beat the Ravens 41-17 earlier this year.

How to Watch Chargers at Bengals Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KFDA - Amarillo, TX)

The win got the Bengals to 7-4 and has them in second place in the AFC North. They are currently just a game back of the Ravens and are firmly in the playoffs as of now.

Sunday, they will look to put even more pressure on the Ravens and solidify their spot in the playoff picture with a win over the Chargers, who are coming off an upset loss to the Broncos.

The Chargers started the year 4-1 but have struggled lately, going just 2-4 over their last six. They are now clinging to one of the last playoff spots.

Justin Herbert continues to be a bright spot for the Chargers, but the defense has struggled at times during this slump.

Sunday, they hope to get back on track as they take on a Bengals team playing really well right now.

