Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bengals go for their third straight win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Chargers.
    Author:

    The Bengals won their second straight game last week when they beat the Steelers 41-10. It was their second blowout of a division rival, as they beat the Ravens 41-17 earlier this year.

    How to Watch Chargers at Bengals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KFDA - Amarillo, TX)

    Live stream the Chargers at Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win got the Bengals to 7-4 and has them in second place in the AFC North. They are currently just a game back of the Ravens and are firmly in the playoffs as of now.

    Sunday, they will look to put even more pressure on the Ravens and solidify their spot in the playoff picture with a win over the Chargers, who are coming off an upset loss to the Broncos.

    The Chargers started the year 4-1 but have struggled lately, going just 2-4 over their last six. They are now clinging to one of the last playoff spots.

    Justin Herbert continues to be a bright spot for the Chargers, but the defense has struggled at times during this slump.

    Sunday, they hope to get back on track as they take on a Bengals team playing really well right now.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KFDA - Amarillo, TX)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17250392
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17251277
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Lions

    1 minute ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17281480
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Bears

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17251065
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Jets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17250786
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Falcons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17249834
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at Texans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy