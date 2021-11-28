The Chargers go for their second straight win Sunday afternoon when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.

The Chargers picked up a huge win last Sunday when they beat the Steelers, but it did not come easily. Los Angeles blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead before finally scoring a touchdown with 2:09 left to win the game 41–37.

How to Watch Chargers at Broncos Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Chargers at Broncos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved the Chargers' record to 6–4 on the year and has them currently in line for the third and final wild-card playoff spot in the AFC.

On Sunday, they will look to keep that spot when they take on a Broncos team that got blown out by the Eagles last weekend.

The Broncos came into their game with Philadelphia after a big upset of the Cowboys the week before but couldn't make it three in a row against the Eagles.

The loss dropped Denver to 5–5 on the year and has them needing to make a move if they want to challenge for a playoff spot.

The Broncos have only played one divisional game so far this year and that was a loss to the Raiders. The Chargers game will be the first of five divisional games over their last seven to end the year. If they want to make the playoffs they will have to do it by beating the AFC West.

Regional restrictions may apply.