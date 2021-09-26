How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are ready for a big-time showdown as the Chargers hit the road to take on the Chiefs in Week 3.

Most football fans these days love to see high-powered offenses facing off in a shootout. That's exactly what viewers will get when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.

The matchup will be highlighted by a battle between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, which makes this game must-watch television.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WCTV-Tallahassee, FL/Thomasville, GA)

Herbert and the Chargers have gotten off to a 1-1 start this season, beating the Washington Football Team in Week 1 but falling short to the Cowboys last week. The star QB has completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 675 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the other side of the field, Mahomes and the Chiefs are also 1-1 this season. They lost to the Ravens last week but defeated the Browns in Week 1. Mahomes has racked up 680 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Los Angeles will be looking to make a statement in the AFC West. Beating the Chiefs would put the Chargers on the map as a potential playoff contender. Kansas City will be looking to emphasize its place as a consistent Super Bowl contender after a rough loss last week.

