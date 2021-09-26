How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are ready for a big-time showdown as the Chargers hit the road to take on the Chiefs in Week 3.
Author:

Most football fans these days love to see high-powered offenses facing off in a shootout. That's exactly what viewers will get when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. 

The matchup will be highlighted by a battle between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, which makes this game must-watch television.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WCTV-Tallahassee, FL/Thomasville, GA)

You can live stream the Chargers at Chiefs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Herbert and the Chargers have gotten off to a 1-1 start this season, beating the Washington Football Team in Week 1 but falling short to the Cowboys last week. The star QB has completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 675 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the other side of the field, Mahomes and the Chiefs are also 1-1 this season. They lost to the Ravens last week but defeated the Browns in Week 1. Mahomes has racked up 680 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Los Angeles will be looking to make a statement in the AFC West. Beating the Chiefs would put the Chargers on the map as a potential playoff contender. Kansas City will be looking to emphasize its place as a consistent Super Bowl contender after a rough loss last week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WCTV-Tallahassee, FL/Thomasville, GA)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16828037
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Phillies

30 minutes ago
USATSI_10581790
NFL

How to Watch the NFL RedZone

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16810209
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Titans

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16788093
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Browns

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16788585
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Steelers

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16790611
NFL

How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16790244
NFL

How to Watch Cardinals at Jaguars

45 minutes ago
Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in NCAA Women's Volleyball

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16787829
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Patriots

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy