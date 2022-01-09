How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Playoff football is on the line as it is win and get in for the Raiders and Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

This game has huge playoff implications for these two teams. It basically comes down to win and get in, with one exception.

Right now, the AFC is down to four teams fighting for the last two spots in the division. The Raiders, Chargers and Colts are all 9-7. The Steelers are 8-7-1.  If the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday, then both of these teams could get into the playoffs with a tie in this game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has been phenomenal this season. He is No. 3 in the NFL with 4,631 passing yards. As a team, they rank No. 6 in the NFL in points scored per game at 27.6 points and No. 4 in yards per game with 398.8 yards.

The Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr has been one of the bright spots on this team, along with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. As one analyst put it, they most likely would not be in the position to get into the playoffs if Carr was not the quarterback. 

He has thrown for 4,618 yards this season, which is good for No. 4 in the league behind Herbert.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots at Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

21 minutes ago
Mayim Bialik
entertainment

How to Watch Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere

21 minutes ago
Andrew Zimmern
entertainment

How to Watch Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern Premiere

21 minutes ago
Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Nets

51 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Mavericks

51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy