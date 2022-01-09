How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Playoff football is on the line as it is win and get in for the Raiders and Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

This game has huge playoff implications for these two teams. It basically comes down to win and get in, with one exception.

Right now, the AFC is down to four teams fighting for the last two spots in the division. The Raiders, Chargers and Colts are all 9-7. The Steelers are 8-7-1. If the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday, then both of these teams could get into the playoffs with a tie in this game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Today:



Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has been phenomenal this season. He is No. 3 in the NFL with 4,631 passing yards. As a team, they rank No. 6 in the NFL in points scored per game at 27.6 points and No. 4 in yards per game with 398.8 yards.

The Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr has been one of the bright spots on this team, along with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. As one analyst put it, they most likely would not be in the position to get into the playoffs if Carr was not the quarterback.

He has thrown for 4,618 yards this season, which is good for No. 4 in the league behind Herbert.

