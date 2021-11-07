The Chargers looks to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to play the Eagles.

The Chargers blew a great opportunity over the last two weeks to take control of the AFC West. Los Angeles was sitting in first place in the division and on a three-game winning streak that included wins against the division rival Chiefs and Raiders.

How to Watch Chargers at Eagles Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Live stream the Chargers vs. Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Instead of taking advantage of their wins, the Chargers lost their last two games and now sit a game back of the Raiders. Los Angeles has lost to both the Ravens and Patriots in consecutive weeks.

Sunday they travel across the country, looking to snap their losing streak against an Eagles team coming off a blowout win over the Lions.

The Eagles dominated Detroit to snap their two-game losing streak and improve to 3-5 on the year. Philadelphia's defense dominated in its 44-6 win, and the Eagles also had four rushing touchdowns to put the game away.

The Eagles led from the very beginning and then used a 21-point third quarter to seal the deal.

It was a great performance for the Eagles, but they need to show they can do it against better competition. Their game with the Chargers will give them that opportunity.

Regional restrictions may apply.