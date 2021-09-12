How to Watch Chargers at Football Team

September 12, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert looks to outduel veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in Sunday's season opener in Washington.
Author:

The Chargers head to Washington to play Washington Football team in the season opener. Both teams finished 7-9 last season and will look to improve on that total this year.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert will look to improve on his strong rookie season with help from running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen. However, Herbert will be without tight end Hunter Henry, who signed with New England in the offseason.

Washington Football Team won its conference at 7-9 but lost in the playoffs to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Washington brought in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team moves on from the joint Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins era. Second-year running back Antonio Gibson could be in store for a breakout year. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown and breakout tight end Logan Thomas will round out the offense.

For the Chargers to come away with the win in Washington, they will have to be able to protect Herbert from defensive end Chase Young. Fitzpatrick will have a handful dealing with defensive end Joey Bosa as well. Protection will be key for both sides in this can't-miss matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
