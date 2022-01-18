Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-4
50
Los Angeles and Arizona Stats
- The Rams rack up 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).
- The Rams collect 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.9).
- This year, the Rams have 23 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).
- The Cardinals rack up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams surrender (21.9).
- The Cardinals rack up 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
- This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards (404-for-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 YPG).
- Sony Michel has churned out a team-leading 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four scores.
- Cooper Kupp has 145 receptions for a team-high 1,947 yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.
- Aaron Donald has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.
- Troy Reeder has collected 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended 17 this season.
Rams Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has passed for 3,547 yards (305-of-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 yards per game). He's also rushed 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
- James Conner has run for a team-high 700 yards on 187 carries (43.8 yards per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 334 receiving yards on 31 catches and two touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has grabbed 75 passes for a team best 939 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times, and averages 58.7 yards per game.
- Markus Golden has 11.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
- This season Jalen Thompson has collected 114 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Byron Murphy leads the team with four interceptions and has added 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.
Cardinals Injuries: Josh Jones: Out (Ankle)
