Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to teammates during warmups before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rams

-4

50

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

  • The Rams rack up 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).
  • The Rams collect 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.9).
  • This year, the Rams have 23 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).
  • The Cardinals rack up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams surrender (21.9).
  • The Cardinals rack up 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams give up.
  • This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards (404-for-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 YPG).
  • Sony Michel has churned out a team-leading 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four scores.
  • Cooper Kupp has 145 receptions for a team-high 1,947 yards (114.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.
  • Aaron Donald has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • Troy Reeder has collected 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended 17 this season.

Rams Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray has passed for 3,547 yards (305-of-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 yards per game). He's also rushed 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
  • James Conner has run for a team-high 700 yards on 187 carries (43.8 yards per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 334 receiving yards on 31 catches and two touchdowns.
  • Christian Kirk has grabbed 75 passes for a team best 939 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times, and averages 58.7 yards per game.
  • Markus Golden has 11.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • This season Jalen Thompson has collected 114 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
  • This season Byron Murphy leads the team with four interceptions and has added 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Josh Jones: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NFL

