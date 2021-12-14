Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) square off on Monday, December 13, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in a clash of NFC West opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

    Arizona and Los Angeles Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).
    • The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).
    • This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
    • The Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28) than the Cardinals surrender (18.7).
    • The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (318.8).
    • The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • This season Kyler Murray has compiled 2,399 passing yards (199.9 yards per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 206 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus five scores), averaging 17.2 YPG.
    • James Conner has taken 166 carries for a team-high 630 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Christian Kirk has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 632 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 52.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Markus Golden has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 95 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended 12 this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Budda Baker

    S

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jonathan Ward

    RB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Byron Murphy

    CB

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Zach Ertz

    TE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Zach Kerr

    NT

    Ribs

    Out

    Rams Impact Players

    • This season Matthew Stafford has put up 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Sony Michel has 103 carries for a team-high 426 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has grabbed 100 passes for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 136 times, and averages 113.8 yards per game.
    • This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has racked up 90 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 63 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Aaron Donald

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Whitworth

    OL

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Terrell Lewis

    OLB

    Back

    Questionable

    Brian Allen

    OL

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Von Miller

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cooper Kupp

    WR

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Edwards

    OL

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Panthers

    L 34-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seahawks

    W 23-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bears

    W 33-22

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    San Francisco

    L 31-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Green Bay

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 37-7

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

