Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) square off on Monday, December 13, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in a clash of NFC West opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Arizona and Los Angeles Stats
- This year, the Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).
- The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).
- This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
- The Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28) than the Cardinals surrender (18.7).
- The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (318.8).
- The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.
Cardinals Impact Players
- This season Kyler Murray has compiled 2,399 passing yards (199.9 yards per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 206 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus five scores), averaging 17.2 YPG.
- James Conner has taken 166 carries for a team-high 630 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- Christian Kirk has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 632 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 52.7 receiving yards per game.
- Markus Golden has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 35 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 95 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended 12 this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Budda Baker
S
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jonathan Ward
RB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Questionable
Byron Murphy
CB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Ertz
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Kerr
NT
Ribs
Out
Rams Impact Players
- This season Matthew Stafford has put up 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Sony Michel has 103 carries for a team-high 426 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has grabbed 100 passes for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 136 times, and averages 113.8 yards per game.
- This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 48 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has racked up 90 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 63 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Aaron Donald
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrell Lewis
OLB
Back
Questionable
Brian Allen
OL
Knee
Doubtful
Von Miller
OLB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cooper Kupp
WR
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
David Edwards
OL
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Panthers
L 34-10
Home
11/21/2021
Seahawks
W 23-13
Away
12/5/2021
Bears
W 33-22
Away
12/13/2021
Rams
-
Home
12/19/2021
Lions
-
Away
12/25/2021
Colts
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cowboys
-
Away
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
San Francisco
L 31-10
Away
11/28/2021
Green Bay
L 36-28
Away
12/5/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-7
Home
12/13/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/19/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/26/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
1/2/2022
Baltimore
-
Away
