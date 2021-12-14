Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) square off on Monday, December 13, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in a clash of NFC West opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Arizona and Los Angeles Stats

This year, the Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).

The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (338.8).

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

The Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28) than the Cardinals surrender (18.7).

The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per contest (318.8).

The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

This season Kyler Murray has compiled 2,399 passing yards (199.9 yards per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 206 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus five scores), averaging 17.2 YPG.

James Conner has taken 166 carries for a team-high 630 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Christian Kirk has hauled in 50 passes for a team best 632 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 52.7 receiving yards per game.

Markus Golden has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 35 tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 95 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended 12 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Budda Baker S Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Ward RB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable Byron Murphy CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Zach Ertz TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Zach Kerr NT Ribs Out

Rams Impact Players

This season Matthew Stafford has put up 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Sony Michel has 103 carries for a team-high 426 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has grabbed 100 passes for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 136 times, and averages 113.8 yards per game.

This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 48 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has racked up 90 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 63 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Donald DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Whitworth OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Terrell Lewis OLB Back Questionable Brian Allen OL Knee Doubtful Von Miller OLB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Cooper Kupp WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice David Edwards OL Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Panthers L 34-10 Home 11/21/2021 Seahawks W 23-13 Away 12/5/2021 Bears W 33-22 Away 12/13/2021 Rams - Home 12/19/2021 Lions - Away 12/25/2021 Colts - Home 1/2/2022 Cowboys - Away

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 San Francisco L 31-10 Away 11/28/2021 Green Bay L 36-28 Away 12/5/2021 Jacksonville W 37-7 Home 12/13/2021 Arizona - Away 12/19/2021 Seattle - Home 12/26/2021 Minnesota - Away 1/2/2022 Baltimore - Away

