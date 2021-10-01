October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
An official watches from the back of the end zone as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes a snap after the Jacksonville Jaguars had them on the one yard line late in the first quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 25

An official watches from the back of the end zone as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes a snap after the Jacksonville Jaguars had them on the one yard line late in the first quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 25

Something has to give when the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup October 3, 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), who are on their own three-game win streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rams

-4

54.5

Los Angeles and Arizona Stats

  • The Rams rack up 10.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals allow (21.7).
  • The Rams collect 45.3 more yards per game (388.0) than the Cardinals allow per contest (342.7).
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (7).
  • This year the Cardinals rack up 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams surrender (20.7).
  • The Cardinals collect 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams allow.
  • The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has put up 942 passing yards (314.0 per game) while completing 66 of 94 passes (70.2%), with nine touchdowns and one interception.
  • Darrell Henderson has taken 29 carries for a team-high 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 46 yards .
  • Cooper Kupp has been targeted 33 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 367 yards (122.3 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns.
  • Justin Hollins has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
  • Kenny Young has collected 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Jordan Fuller: Questionable (Shoulder), Cam Akers: Out (Ribs)

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray has passed for 1,005 yards (78-of-102), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (335.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Chase Edmonds has churned out a team-high 135 rushing yards (45.0 per game). He has added 16 catches for 121 yards .
  • Christian Kirk has 15 catches (17 targets) and paces his team with 239 receiving yards (79.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Chandler Jones has notched a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Isaiah Simmons has racked up 23 tackles and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
  • Byron Murphy has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and five passes defended three this season.

Cardinals Injuries: Christian Kirk: Questionable (Groin), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), Chris Banjo: Out (Hamstring), Devon Kennard: Questionable (Calf), Tanner Vallejo: Questionable (Illness), Budda Baker: Out (Thumb), Mason Cole: Questionable (Hamstring), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

7 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

7 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

7 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

7 minutes ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

7 minutes ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

12 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Christian Turner (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy