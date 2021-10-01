Something has to give when the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup October 3, 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), who are on their own three-game win streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-4
54.5
Los Angeles and Arizona Stats
- The Rams rack up 10.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals allow (21.7).
- The Rams collect 45.3 more yards per game (388.0) than the Cardinals allow per contest (342.7).
- The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (7).
- This year the Cardinals rack up 13.6 more points per game (34.3) than the Rams surrender (20.7).
- The Cardinals collect 432.3 yards per game, 61.6 more yards than the 370.7 the Rams allow.
- The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has put up 942 passing yards (314.0 per game) while completing 66 of 94 passes (70.2%), with nine touchdowns and one interception.
- Darrell Henderson has taken 29 carries for a team-high 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 46 yards .
- Cooper Kupp has been targeted 33 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 367 yards (122.3 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Justin Hollins has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Kenny Young has collected 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with one interception and has added 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Jordan Fuller: Questionable (Shoulder), Cam Akers: Out (Ribs)
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has passed for 1,005 yards (78-of-102), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (335.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has churned out a team-high 135 rushing yards (45.0 per game). He has added 16 catches for 121 yards .
- Christian Kirk has 15 catches (17 targets) and paces his team with 239 receiving yards (79.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Chandler Jones has notched a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Isaiah Simmons has racked up 23 tackles and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and five passes defended three this season.
Cardinals Injuries: Christian Kirk: Questionable (Groin), Dennis Gardeck: Questionable (Foot), Chris Banjo: Out (Hamstring), Devon Kennard: Questionable (Calf), Tanner Vallejo: Questionable (Illness), Budda Baker: Out (Thumb), Mason Cole: Questionable (Hamstring), DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable (Concussion)
Regional restrictions apply.