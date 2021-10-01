An official watches from the back of the end zone as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes a snap after the Jacksonville Jaguars had them on the one yard line late in the first quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 25