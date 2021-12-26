How to Watch Rams at Vikings

Two teams fighting for a playoff position meet as both need a win.

The Rams and the Vikings are fighting for a playoff spot in these last two weeks.

With the Rams' win last Tuesday against the Bears, they tied the Cardinals for the lead in the NFC West. At 10-4, they have the second-best record in the entire conference behind just the Packers, who have already secured their division.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford has helped launch this team into a real contender for the Super Bowl. Even without second-year back Cam Akers, Cooper Krupp has stepped up massively with 122 receptions for 1,625 yards and 14 touchdowns this year.

The Rams need this win to take control of the division after the Cardinals lost last night.

The Vikings have won two straight games against the Steelers and the Bears. They are 7-7 this season in the NFC North. Green Bay has already secured the division, but Minnesota is still in the hunt for a wild card spot.

There are six AFC teams that are either 8-6, 7-7 or 6-8 charging for two wild card spots.

Los Angeles is projected to win this matchup with a favored spread of a field goal (-3.0). Minnesota's money line is +130 while Los Angele's is -160. The total Over/Under points in this match is 49.5.

