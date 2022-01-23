How to Watch Rams at Buccaneers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buccaneers will host the Rams with a trip to the NFC Championship against the 49ers on the line.

Before Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers, he was 5-1 all-time against the Rams. That included two Super Bowl wins, including his first against St. Louis and his last in a Patriots uniform against Los Angeles. Ever since he moved to Tampa, though, he has not beaten the Rams. 

His team lost by a field goal in 2020 and 34-24 in Los Angeles when they played in September last year. Now, the Bucs will have home-field advantage when they host the Rams in the Divisional round with a chance to play the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buccaneers team will have a lot on their plate as they absolutely silenced the high octane offense of the Arizona Cardinals last week in the wildcard round. The Bucs will counter with a great defense led by coordinator Todd Bowles that propelled them to the Super Bowl last year. They made it look easy against the Eagles last week but they will have to contend with a lot more firepower.

Los Angeles features Matthew Stafford slinging the ball after he largely rebounded from poor performances last month in the first playoff win of his career last week. It doesn't hurt that this L.A. squad has all the star talent fit for the bright lights of Hollywood and beyond. 

Cooper Kupp secured the triple crown for wide receivers leading the league in yards, touchdowns and receptions. They have Odell Beckham Jr,  who looks like the brilliant playmaker we remembered from his days in New York. That's not to mention they have future Hall-of-Famers on the defensive end in Aaron Donald, Von Miller and most likely Jalen Ramsey. This Rams team bet the farm on veterans and they are clearly in win-now mode. 

Will it pay off?

Then again, the Buccaneers have Tom Brady. What else do you need? Maybe the cherry on top is that Tampa Bay will have Leonard Fournette back in the lineup after he was removed from IR after suffering a hamstring strain. With Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin not playing, the Buccaneers' offense won't be as dynamic as last season's championship team, but this Bucs team has more than enough to make it to back-to-back NFC Championships. 

Whose defense will make the biggest impact? Either way, the NFC Championship will be hosted in warm weather. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

