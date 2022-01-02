Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Baltimore Stats

The Rams rack up 27.7 points per game, four more than the Ravens allow per outing (23.7).

The Rams collect only 13 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per contest (366.1).

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).

The Ravens put up just two more points per game (23.7) than the Rams give up (21.7).

The Ravens collect 43 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (357-for-534), pitching 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Sony Michel has churned out a team-best 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 132 catches for 1,734 yards, best on his team, and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 71 tackles.

This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 101 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Taylor Rapp has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 78 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Rapp S Shoulder Questionable Greg Gaines DT Hand Questionable Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle Questionable Cam Akers RB Achilles Questionable Van Jefferson WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Skowronek WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Chris Garrett OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Allen OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Donald DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (192.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 133 carries for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has racked up 93 catches for 1,187 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 48 tackles.

This season Patrick Queen has racked up 92 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Latavius Murray RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Marquise Brown WR Illness Questionable Daelin Hayes OLB Knee Questionable Patrick Ricard FB Knee Questionable Ben Powers OG Foot Out Calais Campbell DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jayson Oweh OLB Foot Doubtful Anthony Levine Sr. DB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Questionable Malik Harrison LB Illness Questionable Devin Duvernay WR Ankle Questionable Anthony Averett CB Ribs Out Brandon Williams DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Boyle TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kevin Zeitler OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tavon Young CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Houston OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyus Bowser OLB Personal Limited Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Cardinals W 30-23 Away 12/21/2021 Seahawks W 20-10 Home 12/26/2021 Vikings W 30-23 Away 1/2/2022 Ravens - Away

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Cleveland L 24-22 Away 12/19/2021 Green Bay L 31-30 Home 12/26/2021 Cincinnati L 41-21 Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.