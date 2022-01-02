Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and Baltimore Stats

    • The Rams rack up 27.7 points per game, four more than the Ravens allow per outing (23.7).
    • The Rams collect only 13 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per contest (366.1).
    • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).
    • The Ravens put up just two more points per game (23.7) than the Rams give up (21.7).
    • The Ravens collect 43 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).
    • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (357-for-534), pitching 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
    • Sony Michel has churned out a team-best 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 132 catches for 1,734 yards, best on his team, and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 71 tackles.
    • This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 101 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Taylor Rapp has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 78 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Taylor Rapp

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Greg Gaines

    DT

    Hand

    Questionable

    Leonard Floyd

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Cam Akers

    RB

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Van Jefferson

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ben Skowronek

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Garrett

    OLB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brian Allen

    OL

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jalen Ramsey

    CB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Aaron Donald

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (192.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 133 carries for 767 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Mark Andrews has racked up 93 catches for 1,187 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.1 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 48 tackles.
    • This season Patrick Queen has racked up 92 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Latavius Murray

    RB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Marquise Brown

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Daelin Hayes

    OLB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ben Powers

    OG

    Foot

    Out

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jayson Oweh

    OLB

    Foot

    Doubtful

    Anthony Levine Sr.

    DB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Malik Harrison

    LB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Devin Duvernay

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Anthony Averett

    CB

    Ribs

    Out

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kevin Zeitler

    OG

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Justin Houston

    OLB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyus Bowser

    OLB

    Personal

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    W 30-23

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Seahawks

    W 20-10

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Vikings

    W 30-23

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Cleveland

    L 24-22

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Green Bay

    L 31-30

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 41-21

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
