How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Los Angeles and Baltimore Stats
- The Rams rack up 27.7 points per game, four more than the Ravens allow per outing (23.7).
- The Rams collect only 13 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per contest (366.1).
- This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).
- The Ravens put up just two more points per game (23.7) than the Rams give up (21.7).
- The Ravens collect 43 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).
- This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (357-for-534), pitching 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
- Sony Michel has churned out a team-best 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 132 catches for 1,734 yards, best on his team, and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 71 tackles.
- This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 101 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Taylor Rapp has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 78 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Taylor Rapp
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Greg Gaines
DT
Hand
Questionable
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Cam Akers
RB
Achilles
Questionable
Van Jefferson
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Skowronek
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Garrett
OLB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brian Allen
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jalen Ramsey
CB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Aaron Donald
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (192.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 133 carries for 767 yards and two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has racked up 93 catches for 1,187 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL and 48 tackles.
- This season Patrick Queen has racked up 92 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Latavius Murray
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marquise Brown
WR
Illness
Questionable
Daelin Hayes
OLB
Knee
Questionable
Patrick Ricard
FB
Knee
Questionable
Ben Powers
OG
Foot
Out
Calais Campbell
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jayson Oweh
OLB
Foot
Doubtful
Anthony Levine Sr.
DB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Malik Harrison
LB
Illness
Questionable
Devin Duvernay
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Anthony Averett
CB
Ribs
Out
Brandon Williams
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Boyle
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kevin Zeitler
OG
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tavon Young
CB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Houston
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyus Bowser
OLB
Personal
Limited Participation In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Cardinals
W 30-23
Away
12/21/2021
Seahawks
W 20-10
Home
12/26/2021
Vikings
W 30-23
Away
1/2/2022
Ravens
-
Away
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Cleveland
L 24-22
Away
12/19/2021
Green Bay
L 31-30
Home
12/26/2021
Cincinnati
L 41-21
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.