Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

September 10, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (0-0) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Bears

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Chicago

Rams vs Bears Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Rams

-7.5

-111

-110

46.5

-112

-107

-376

+287

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

  • Last year, the Rams scored the same number of points per game that the Bears gave up (23.1).
  • The Rams averaged 377.0 yards per game last year, 32.1 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
  • The Rams turned the ball over 25 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Bears forced (18).
  • Last season the Bears averaged 4.8 more points per game (23.3) than the Rams gave up (18.5).
  • The Bears averaged 49.5 more yards per game (331.4) than the Rams allowed per contest (281.9) last season.
  • The Bears had 22 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 yards per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-of-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Darrell Henderson took 138 carries for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Last season, Cooper Kupp hauled in 92 passes (on 124 targets) for 974 yards (64.9 yards per game) with three touchdowns.
  • Last season, Aaron Donald collected 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Darious Williams intercepted four passes and tacked on 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Bears Impact Players

  • Last year Andy Dalton racked up 2,170 passing yards (144.7 yards per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • A season ago, David Montgomery racked up 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He added 54 catches for 438 yards (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.
  • Last season Allen Robinson II was targeted 151 times and had 102 catches for 1,250 yards (78.1 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • Khalil Mack boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Roquan Smith racked up 139 tackles, 18.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.
  • Last season Tashaun Gipson reeled in two interceptions and added 66 tackles and seven passes defended.

Rams Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Bears

-

Home

9/19/2021

Colts

-

Away

9/26/2021

Buccaneers

-

Home

10/3/2021

Cardinals

-

Home

Bears Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

9/19/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

9/26/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

10/3/2021

Detroit

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ron'Dell Carter (97) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

