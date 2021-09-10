Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears (0-0) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams -7.5 -111 -110 46.5 -112 -107 -376 +287

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

Last year, the Rams scored the same number of points per game that the Bears gave up (23.1).

The Rams averaged 377.0 yards per game last year, 32.1 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.

The Rams turned the ball over 25 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Bears forced (18).

Last season the Bears averaged 4.8 more points per game (23.3) than the Rams gave up (18.5).

The Bears averaged 49.5 more yards per game (331.4) than the Rams allowed per contest (281.9) last season.

The Bears had 22 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 yards per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-of-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Darrell Henderson took 138 carries for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Last season, Cooper Kupp hauled in 92 passes (on 124 targets) for 974 yards (64.9 yards per game) with three touchdowns.

Last season, Aaron Donald collected 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Darious Williams intercepted four passes and tacked on 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Bears Impact Players

Last year Andy Dalton racked up 2,170 passing yards (144.7 yards per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A season ago, David Montgomery racked up 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He added 54 catches for 438 yards (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Last season Allen Robinson II was targeted 151 times and had 102 catches for 1,250 yards (78.1 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

Khalil Mack boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and one interception.

Over his 2020 campaign, Roquan Smith racked up 139 tackles, 18.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Last season Tashaun Gipson reeled in two interceptions and added 66 tackles and seven passes defended.

Rams Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Bears - Home 9/19/2021 Colts - Away 9/26/2021 Buccaneers - Home 10/3/2021 Cardinals - Home

Bears Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Los Angeles - Away 9/19/2021 Cincinnati - Home 9/26/2021 Cleveland - Away 10/3/2021 Detroit - Home

