How to Watch Rams at Broncos

The story of the undefeated versus the winless. Are viewers going to see the Denver Broncos' first loss or the Los Angeles Rams' first win?

With this being the third and final preseason game for both of these teams, could it be time that fans see Matthew Stafford's first game as a Ram? The Denver Broncos have been testing out Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater all preseason before choosing the latter. How does that impact this last game, and who do we see?

All questions will be answered while fans are watching this can't miss game between the Rams and the Broncos.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos have been truly dominant in their first two preseason games. They beat Minnesota 33-6, and they downed Seattle 30-3. Most of that can be attributed to the QB battle that has been looming in Denver.

Lock outplayed Bridgewater in the first win, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater got his revenge in the second win, throwing for 105 and a score. Fans will most likely see Lock heading up the Broncos after deciding Bridgewater would lead the season and has already been warmed up this preseason.

The Rams suffered a devastating injury to second-year running back Cam Akers, who now finds himself sidelined for the remainder of the season. As a result, the Rams brought in ex-Patriots running back Sony Michel.

This could be the first time we see Michel suit up for the Rams and get some repetitions in. Under center, Stafford has yet to make an appearance after being traded for Jared Goff in the offseason. If he suits up, this game could get interesting.

It is likely viewers that will see Stafford while the Broncos take it easy after choosing their QB1. Tune in to see if the Rams can snag their first preseason win while handing Denver its first loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.