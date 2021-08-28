How to Watch Rams at Broncos

August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The story of the undefeated versus the winless. Are viewers going to see the Denver Broncos' first loss or the Los Angeles Rams' first win?
Author:

With this being the third and final preseason game for both of these teams, could it be time that fans see Matthew Stafford's first game as a Ram? The Denver Broncos have been testing out Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater all preseason before choosing the latter. How does that impact this last game, and who do we see?

All questions will be answered while fans are watching this can't miss game between the Rams and the Broncos.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos have been truly dominant in their first two preseason games. They beat Minnesota 33-6, and they downed Seattle 30-3. Most of that can be attributed to the QB battle that has been looming in Denver.

Lock outplayed Bridgewater in the first win, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater got his revenge in the second win, throwing for 105 and a score. Fans will most likely see Lock heading up the Broncos after deciding Bridgewater would lead the season and has already been warmed up this preseason.

The Rams suffered a devastating injury to second-year running back Cam Akers, who now finds himself sidelined for the remainder of the season. As a result, the Rams brought in ex-Patriots running back Sony Michel.

This could be the first time we see Michel suit up for the Rams and get some repetitions in. Under center, Stafford has yet to make an appearance after being traded for Jared Goff in the offseason. If he suits up, this game could get interesting.

It is  likely viewers that will see Stafford while the Broncos take it easy after choosing their QB1. Tune in to see if the Rams can snag their first preseason win while handing Denver its first loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

San Diego Padres
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Angels

Denver Broncos
NFL

How to Watch Rams at Broncos

Demarcus Felton
Other

How to Watch Spokane Shock vs Frisco Fighters

Houston Texans
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers at Texans

Tigres UANL
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

Louisville City
Soccer

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC vs Louisville City FC

New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at New York City FC

LA Galaxy
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC

Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun
WNBA

How to Watch the Sparks vs. Sun

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy