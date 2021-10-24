Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

    The Los Angeles Rams (5-1) host a struggling Detroit Lions (0-6) team on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Lions have lost six games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rams vs. Lions

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Detroit

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rams

    -16.5

    50.5

    Los Angeles and Detroit Stats

    • The Rams score 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per matchup the Lions give up.
    • The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions give up per matchup.
    • The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
    • The Lions average 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams allow (21.2).
    • The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up (367.0).
    • The Lions have eight giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has posted 1,838 passing yards (306.3 per game) with a 69.5% completion percentage (139-for-200) while tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 372 rushing yards (62.0 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 12 catches for 119 yards and one receiving touchdown.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 46 catches for 653 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 108.8 receiving yards per game.
    • Leonard Floyd has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
    • This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 47 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injuries: Tyler Higbee: Questionable (Hand)

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (250.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards.
    • Jamaal Williams has run for a team-high 255 yards on 59 carries (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 99 receiving yards on 16 catches .
    • T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 32 receptions for 311 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 51.8 receiving yards per game.
    • Charles Harris has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles and four passes defended six this season.

    Lions Injuries: Desmond Trufant: Out (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994350
