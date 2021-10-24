Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (5-1) host a struggling Detroit Lions (0-6) team on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Lions have lost six games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-16.5
50.5
Los Angeles and Detroit Stats
- The Rams score 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per matchup the Lions give up.
- The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions give up per matchup.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
- The Lions average 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams allow (21.2).
- The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up (367.0).
- The Lions have eight giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 1,838 passing yards (306.3 per game) with a 69.5% completion percentage (139-for-200) while tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 372 rushing yards (62.0 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 12 catches for 119 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 46 catches for 653 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 108.8 receiving yards per game.
- Leonard Floyd has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 47 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Tyler Higbee: Questionable (Hand)
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (250.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards.
- Jamaal Williams has run for a team-high 255 yards on 59 carries (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 99 receiving yards on 16 catches .
- T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 32 receptions for 311 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 51.8 receiving yards per game.
- Charles Harris has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone's 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles and four passes defended six this season.
Lions Injuries: Desmond Trufant: Out (Hamstring)
