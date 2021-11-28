Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lambeau Field

Los Angeles and Green Bay Stats

This year, the Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).

The Rams rack up 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per contest.

The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.

The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams allow (22.7).

The Packers average 351 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams give up.

This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has racked up 3,014 passing yards (301.4 per game) while connecting on 245 of 362 passes (67.7%), with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 593 yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 23 catches and two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 85 receptions for 1,141 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 114.1 receiving yards per game.

Leonard Floyd has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has racked up 75 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Back Out Donte Deayon CB Thigh Questionable Leonard Floyd OLB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,571 passing yards (233.7 per game) while going 219-for-328 (66.8%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 541 rushing yards (49.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.

Davante Adams has hauled in 72 passes for a team best 979 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89 yards per game.

Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 31 tackles.

Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 94 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Taylor WR Abdomen Out Allen Lazard WR Shoulder Questionable Kevin King CB Hip Doubtful Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Rashan Gary LB Elbow Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Marcedes Lewis TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lancaster DT Thumb Full Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Texans W 38-22 Away 11/7/2021 Titans L 28-16 Home 11/15/2021 49ers L 31-10 Away 11/28/2021 Packers - Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars - Home 12/13/2021 Cardinals - Away 12/19/2021 Seahawks - Home

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Kansas City L 13-7 Away 11/14/2021 Seattle W 17-0 Home 11/21/2021 Minnesota L 34-31 Away 11/28/2021 Los Angeles - Home 12/12/2021 Chicago - Home 12/19/2021 Baltimore - Away 12/25/2021 Cleveland - Home

