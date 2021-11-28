Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Los Angeles and Green Bay Stats
- This year, the Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).
- The Rams rack up 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per contest.
- The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.
- The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams allow (22.7).
- The Packers average 351 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams give up.
- This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has racked up 3,014 passing yards (301.4 per game) while connecting on 245 of 362 passes (67.7%), with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 593 yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 23 catches and two touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 85 receptions for 1,141 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 114.1 receiving yards per game.
- Leonard Floyd has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has racked up 75 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 10 this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ben Skowronek
WR
Back
Out
Donte Deayon
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Packers Impact Players
- This season Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,571 passing yards (233.7 per game) while going 219-for-328 (66.8%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 541 rushing yards (49.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has hauled in 72 passes for a team best 979 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89 yards per game.
- Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 31 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 94 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malik Taylor
WR
Abdomen
Out
Allen Lazard
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Kevin King
CB
Hip
Doubtful
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Questionable
Rashan Gary
LB
Elbow
Questionable
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Lancaster
DT
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Davante Adams
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Texans
W 38-22
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
L 28-16
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
L 31-10
Away
11/28/2021
Packers
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
12/19/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Kansas City
L 13-7
Away
11/14/2021
Seattle
W 17-0
Home
11/21/2021
Minnesota
L 34-31
Away
11/28/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
12/12/2021
Chicago
-
Home
12/19/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
12/25/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
