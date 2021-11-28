Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Green Bay Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and Green Bay Stats

    • This year, the Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).
    • The Rams rack up 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per contest.
    • The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.
    • The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams allow (22.7).
    • The Packers average 351 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams give up.
    • This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has racked up 3,014 passing yards (301.4 per game) while connecting on 245 of 362 passes (67.7%), with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 593 yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 154 receiving yards on 23 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 85 receptions for 1,141 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 114.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Leonard Floyd has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has racked up 75 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, eight TFL, and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ben Skowronek

    WR

    Back

    Out

    Donte Deayon

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Leonard Floyd

    OLB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Packers Impact Players

    • This season Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,571 passing yards (233.7 per game) while going 219-for-328 (66.8%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has racked up a team-high 541 rushing yards (49.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 298 yards, also tops on the team, with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has hauled in 72 passes for a team best 979 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89 yards per game.
    • Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 94 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Malik Taylor

    WR

    Abdomen

    Out

    Allen Lazard

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Kevin King

    CB

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Rashan Gary

    LB

    Elbow

    Questionable

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyler Lancaster

    DT

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Davante Adams

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    W 38-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    L 28-16

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    L 31-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Kansas City

    L 13-7

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seattle

    W 17-0

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

