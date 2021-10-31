Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48). The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

    The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) visit a struggling Houston Texans (1-6) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The Texans have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and Houston Stats

    • The Rams average just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29).
    • The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans give up per contest (392).
    • This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).
    • This season the Texans score 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).
    • The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (373.9).
    • This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his passes (167-for-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).
    • Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 417 yards (59.6 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 19.7 receiving yards, reeling in 15 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
    • Cooper Kupp has 56 catches (on 81 targets) and leads the team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
    • Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has totaled 56 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with two interceptions and has added 41 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jalen Ramsey

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Terrell Lewis

    OLB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sebastian Joseph-Day

    DT

    Chest

    Out

    Robert Rochell

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jordan Fuller

    S

    Knee

    Questionable

    Andrew Whitworth

    OL

    Knee

    Out

    DeSean Jackson

    WR

    Not injury related

    Out

    Aaron Donald

    DT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tremayne Anchrum

    OL

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • This campaign, Davis Mills has racked up 1,047 passing yards (149.6 per game) while connecting on 111 of 171 passes (64.9%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • David Johnson has taken 27 attempts for a team-leading 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game). He's also caught 19 passes for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Brandin Cooks has 45 catches (64 targets) and paces his team with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Christian Kirksey has racked up 51 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin McCray

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Christian Kirksey

    LB

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Jaleel Johnson

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Pharaoh Brown

    TE

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Deshaun Watson

    QB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/7/2021

    Seahawks

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Giants

    W 38-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lions

    W 28-19

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    New England

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-3

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-5

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

