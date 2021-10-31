How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) visit a struggling Houston Texans (1-6) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The Texans have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Los Angeles and Houston Stats
- The Rams average just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29).
- The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans give up per contest (392).
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).
- This season the Texans score 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).
- The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (373.9).
- This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his passes (167-for-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).
- Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 417 yards (59.6 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 19.7 receiving yards, reeling in 15 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
- Cooper Kupp has 56 catches (on 81 targets) and leads the team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 32 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has totaled 56 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with two interceptions and has added 41 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Ramsey
CB
Illness
Questionable
Terrell Lewis
OLB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT
Chest
Out
Robert Rochell
DB
Knee
Questionable
Jordan Fuller
S
Knee
Questionable
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Knee
Out
DeSean Jackson
WR
Not injury related
Out
Aaron Donald
DT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Tremayne Anchrum
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- This campaign, Davis Mills has racked up 1,047 passing yards (149.6 per game) while connecting on 111 of 171 passes (64.9%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- David Johnson has taken 27 attempts for a team-leading 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game). He's also caught 19 passes for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Brandin Cooks has 45 catches (64 targets) and paces his team with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Christian Kirksey has racked up 51 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin McCray
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Christian Kirksey
LB
Thumb
Questionable
Jaleel Johnson
DT
Back
Questionable
Rex Burkhead
RB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Thigh
Questionable
Deshaun Watson
QB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/7/2021
Seahawks
W 26-17
Away
10/17/2021
Giants
W 38-11
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
W 28-19
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
-
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
-
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Packers
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
New England
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-3
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
L 31-5
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/7/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
New York
-
Home
