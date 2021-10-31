Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48). The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) visit a struggling Houston Texans (1-6) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The Texans have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: NRG Stadium

Los Angeles and Houston Stats

The Rams average just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans give up (29).

The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans give up per contest (392).

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).

This season the Texans score 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams give up (20.9).

The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (373.9).

This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,172 yards while completing 69.3% of his passes (167-for-241), with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions (310.3 yards per game).

Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 417 yards (59.6 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 19.7 receiving yards, reeling in 15 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper Kupp has 56 catches (on 81 targets) and leads the team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 32 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has totaled 56 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with two interceptions and has added 41 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Ramsey CB Illness Questionable Terrell Lewis OLB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Chest Out Robert Rochell DB Knee Questionable Jordan Fuller S Knee Questionable Andrew Whitworth OL Knee Out DeSean Jackson WR Not injury related Out Aaron Donald DT Rest Full Participation In Practice Tremayne Anchrum OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

This campaign, Davis Mills has racked up 1,047 passing yards (149.6 per game) while connecting on 111 of 171 passes (64.9%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

David Johnson has taken 27 attempts for a team-leading 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game). He's also caught 19 passes for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Brandin Cooks has 45 catches (64 targets) and paces his team with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Christian Kirksey has racked up 51 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin McCray OL Ankle Questionable Christian Kirksey LB Thumb Questionable Jaleel Johnson DT Back Questionable Rex Burkhead RB Hip Full Participation In Practice Pharaoh Brown TE Thigh Questionable Deshaun Watson QB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/7/2021 Seahawks W 26-17 Away 10/17/2021 Giants W 38-11 Away 10/24/2021 Lions W 28-19 Home 10/31/2021 Texans - Away 11/7/2021 Titans - Home 11/15/2021 49ers - Away 11/28/2021 Packers - Away

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 New England L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis L 31-3 Away 10/24/2021 Arizona L 31-5 Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/7/2021 Miami - Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/28/2021 New York - Home

