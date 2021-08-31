How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

The Los Angeles Rams remain stout on defense but Sean McVay will now partner with Matthew Stafford to take the offense to the next level.

The Los Angeles Rams are three seasons removed from storming through the NFC en route to a Super Bowl appearance. However, ever since that 13-3 loss in Super Bowl LIII, this team hasn’t had the same flair offensively.

In an attempt to regain that spark, the team made arguably the biggest move in the NFL this offseason by bringing in former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to replace Jared Goff.

Stafford has put up great numbers during his 13-year career, yet he could not lift the Lions above mediocrity.

McVay rescued Goff’s career after the number one pick in the 2016 NFL Draft started looking like a bust. Yet, it’s clear that switching from Goff to Stafford is a talent upgrade. For the coach, that upgrade could be the difference from being good enough to being great.

Elsewhere, the team’s running attack took a hit when second-year running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles during training camp. His backup, Darrell Henderson, is also dealing with an injury after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams brought Sony Michel, a 2019 first-round pick from New England, to bolster their running depth.

Defensively, everything starts with defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been a one-person wrecking crew his entire NFL career.

Los Angeles knows what they have in Donald, but they will need other players to excel in their roles defensively to capitalize on his dominance.

Jalen Ramsey was brought on in hopes of providing the secondary with a shutdown corner, and for the most part, he’s lived up to that title.

The defense will have a new leader as last season’s defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, is now the head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams will begin the season against the Chicago Bears for the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year, be sure to follow along all season to see if they can rejoin the elite of the league.

