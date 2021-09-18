Publish date: How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) smiles as he leaves the field after defeating the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (1-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats

Last year, the Rams racked up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).

The Rams averaged 44.9 more yards per game (377) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last season.

The Rams had 25 turnovers last year, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.

Last year the Colts put up 9.7 more points per game (28.2) than the Rams allowed (18.5).

The Colts racked up 378.1 yards per game last season, 96.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams gave up per matchup.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-for-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Darrell Henderson took 138 attempts for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last season Cooper Kupp reeled in 92 passes for 974 yards (64.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Aaron Donald showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 45 tackles last year.

Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.

Last season, Darious Williams reeled in four interceptions and added 44 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards while completing 57.4% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (163.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and five TDs.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one TD.

Last season Zach Pascal grabbed 44 passes for 629 yards (39.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 58 tackles.

Darius Leonard collected 132 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over his 2020 campaign.

Last season Kenny Moore II grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended.

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Bears W 34-14 Home 9/19/2021 Colts - Away 9/26/2021 Buccaneers - Home 10/3/2021 Cardinals - Home 10/7/2021 Seahawks - Away

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Seattle L 28-16 Home 9/19/2021 Los Angeles - Home 9/26/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/3/2021 Miami - Away 10/11/2021 Baltimore - Away

