How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (1-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats
- Last year, the Rams racked up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts surrendered (22.6).
- The Rams averaged 44.9 more yards per game (377) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last season.
- The Rams had 25 turnovers last year, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.
- Last year the Colts put up 9.7 more points per game (28.2) than the Rams allowed (18.5).
- The Colts racked up 378.1 yards per game last season, 96.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams gave up per matchup.
- The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last year, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards last season (255.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (339-for-528), with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson took 138 attempts for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Last season Cooper Kupp reeled in 92 passes for 974 yards (64.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Aaron Donald showed out with an impressive stat line of 13.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 45 tackles last year.
- Troy Reeder's 2020 campaign saw him total 73 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.
- Last season, Darious Williams reeled in four interceptions and added 44 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards while completing 57.4% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (163.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and five TDs.
- Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards on 232 carries (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 299 yards and one TD.
- Last season Zach Pascal grabbed 44 passes for 629 yards (39.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Darius Leonard collected 132 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over his 2020 campaign.
- Last season Kenny Moore II grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 13 passes defended.
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Bears
W 34-14
Home
9/19/2021
Colts
-
Away
9/26/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
10/3/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
10/7/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Seattle
L 28-16
Home
9/19/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
9/26/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/3/2021
Miami
-
Away
10/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
19
2021
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)