The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) will attempt to end their three-game losing streak December 5, 2021 at SoFi Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), who have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Rams -13 48

Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Rams rack up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).

The Rams average 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.3).

The Rams have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Jaguars average 15.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars average 322.8 yards per game, 28.8 fewer yards than the 351.6 the Rams allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Rams Impact Players

This year Matthew Stafford has 3,316 passing yards (301.5 yards per game) while going 266-for-400 (66.5%) and throwing 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-best 648 rushing yards (58.9 per game) and five scores. He has added 27 receptions for 172 yards and three TDs.

Cooper Kupp has 92 receptions for a team-high 1,237 yards (112.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has collected 82 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 56 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Brian Allen: Questionable (Knee), Sebastian Joseph-Day: Questionable (Hip), Terrell Lewis: Out (Knee)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,369 passing yards (215.4 per game), nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 231 rushing yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 654 yards on 129 attempts (59.5 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 27 passes for a team-high 198 yards.

This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 46 catches and leads the team with 529 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception.

This season Myles Jack has collected 75 tackles and 3.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injuries: Kamalei Correa: Out (Hamstring), Jarrod Wilson: Questionable (Shoulder), Ben Ellefson: Out (Knee), Dakota Allen: Out (Hamstring), Chris Conley: Questionable (Hip), DaVon Hamilton: Out (Knee), Jawaan Taylor: Questionable (Knee), Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles)

