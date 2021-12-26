Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown on a six-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.n the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Packers29 12

    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown on a six-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.n the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Packers29 12

    The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

    • The Rams rack up 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings allow per outing (24.4).
    • The Rams collect 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings allow per contest.
    • The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).
    • This season the Vikings put up 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams give up (21.6).
    • The Vikings collect 38.8 more yards per game (376.4) than the Rams allow (337.6).
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has thrown for 4,142 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (336-for-497), with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (295.9 yards per game).
    • Darrell Henderson has 148 rushing attempts for a team-best 671 rushing yards (47.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has 122 receptions for a team-high 1,625 yards (116.1 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
    • Aaron Donald has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 66 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has collected 96 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, eight TFL, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    A'Shawn Robinson

    DT

    Biceps

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Gaines

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Darious Williams

    CB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This season Kirk Cousins has collected 3,656 passing yards (261.1 per game) while going 331-for-501 (66.1%) and throwing for 29 touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Alexander Mattison has run for a team-leading 432 yards on 116 carries (30.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This year Justin Jefferson has 89 receptions and leads the team with 1,335 yards (95.4 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
    • D.J. Wonnum has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 127 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    C.J. Ham

    FB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Kirk Cousins

    QB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Alexander Mattison

    RB

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Low back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    W 37-7

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    W 30-23

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Seahawks

    W 20-10

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Detroit

    L 29-27

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Chicago

    W 17-9

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    imago1007722252h
    Italian Basket Serie A League

    How to Watch Treviso vs. Brescia

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17203823
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch Finland vs Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387416
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Bengals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17386420
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Jets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17371482
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Texans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17411221
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Patriots

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17386808
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions at Falcons

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17397877
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Vikings

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17387864
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Panthers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy