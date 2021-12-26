How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats
- The Rams rack up 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings allow per outing (24.4).
- The Rams collect 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings allow per contest.
- The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).
- This season the Vikings put up 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams give up (21.6).
- The Vikings collect 38.8 more yards per game (376.4) than the Rams allow (337.6).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 4,142 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (336-for-497), with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (295.9 yards per game).
- Darrell Henderson has 148 rushing attempts for a team-best 671 rushing yards (47.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has 122 receptions for a team-high 1,625 yards (116.1 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- Aaron Donald has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 66 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has collected 96 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, eight TFL, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A'Shawn Robinson
DT
Biceps
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Gaines
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Darious Williams
CB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- This season Kirk Cousins has collected 3,656 passing yards (261.1 per game) while going 331-for-501 (66.1%) and throwing for 29 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Alexander Mattison has run for a team-leading 432 yards on 116 carries (30.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This year Justin Jefferson has 89 receptions and leads the team with 1,335 yards (95.4 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
- D.J. Wonnum has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 127 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
C.J. Ham
FB
Hamstring
Questionable
Kirk Cousins
QB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Alexander Mattison
RB
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Kendricks
LB
Low back
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Thielen
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
W 37-7
Home
12/13/2021
Cardinals
W 30-23
Away
12/21/2021
Seahawks
W 20-10
Home
12/26/2021
Vikings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Ravens
-
Away
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Detroit
L 29-27
Away
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
W 36-28
Home
12/20/2021
Chicago
W 17-9
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
1/2/2022
Green Bay
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.