The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

The Rams rack up 27.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the Vikings allow per outing (24.4).

The Rams collect 380.8 yards per game, just 0.2 more than the 380.6 the Vikings allow per contest.

The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).

This season the Vikings put up 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams give up (21.6).

The Vikings collect 38.8 more yards per game (376.4) than the Rams allow (337.6).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 4,142 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (336-for-497), with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (295.9 yards per game).

Darrell Henderson has 148 rushing attempts for a team-best 671 rushing yards (47.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 122 receptions for a team-high 1,625 yards (116.1 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Aaron Donald has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 14 TFL and 66 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has collected 96 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, eight TFL, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A'Shawn Robinson DT Biceps Limited Participation In Practice Greg Gaines DT Ankle Questionable Darious Williams CB Back Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

This season Kirk Cousins has collected 3,656 passing yards (261.1 per game) while going 331-for-501 (66.1%) and throwing for 29 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Alexander Mattison has run for a team-leading 432 yards on 116 carries (30.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This year Justin Jefferson has 89 receptions and leads the team with 1,335 yards (95.4 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

D.J. Wonnum has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 127 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status C.J. Ham FB Hamstring Questionable Kirk Cousins QB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Alexander Mattison RB Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Low back Limited Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars W 37-7 Home 12/13/2021 Cardinals W 30-23 Away 12/21/2021 Seahawks W 20-10 Home 12/26/2021 Vikings - Away 1/2/2022 Ravens - Away

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Detroit L 29-27 Away 12/9/2021 Pittsburgh W 36-28 Home 12/20/2021 Chicago W 17-9 Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles - Home 1/2/2022 Green Bay - Away

