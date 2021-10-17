Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) visit the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Los Angeles and New York Stats

The Rams average just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).

The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per matchup (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).

The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).

The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has racked up 1,587 passing yards (317.4 per game) while connecting on 117 of 172 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has put up a team-leading 294 yards (58.8 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 37 receptions for 523 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 104.6 receiving yards per game.

Aaron Donald has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.

Jordan Fuller's 36 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Troy Reeder leads the team with two interceptions and has added 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Donald DT Knee Full Participation In Practice DeSean Jackson WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Whitworth OL Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Matt Gay K Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jake Funk RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Terrell Lewis OLB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,282 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception (256.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Kenny Golladay has grabbed 17 passes for a team best 282 yards. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 56.4 yards per game.

This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 14 tackles.

Logan Ryan's 43 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 19 tackles and five passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Questionable Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Questionable Ben Bredeson OG Hand Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Foot Questionable Justin Hilliard LB Ankle Out Daniel Jones QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Kenny Golladay WR Knee Out Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Matt Skura C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Logan Ryan DB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Jabrill Peppers S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Nate Ebner DB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Rodarius Williams CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Buccaneers W 34-24 Home 10/3/2021 Cardinals L 37-20 Home 10/7/2021 Seahawks W 26-17 Away 10/17/2021 Giants - Away 10/24/2021 Lions - Home 10/31/2021 Texans - Away 11/7/2021 Titans - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Atlanta L 17-14 Home 10/3/2021 New Orleans W 27-21 Away 10/10/2021 Dallas L 44-20 Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles - Home 10/24/2021 Carolina - Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas - Home

