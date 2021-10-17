How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) visit the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and New York Stats
- The Rams average just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
- The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per matchup (408.6).
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
- The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).
- The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).
- The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has racked up 1,587 passing yards (317.4 per game) while connecting on 117 of 172 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has put up a team-leading 294 yards (58.8 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.
- Cooper Kupp has hauled in 37 receptions for 523 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 104.6 receiving yards per game.
- Aaron Donald has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller's 36 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Troy Reeder leads the team with two interceptions and has added 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Aaron Donald
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
DeSean Jackson
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Gay
K
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jake Funk
RB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Terrell Lewis
OLB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,282 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception (256.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
- Kenny Golladay has grabbed 17 passes for a team best 282 yards. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 56.4 yards per game.
- This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 14 tackles.
- Logan Ryan's 43 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 19 tackles and five passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kadarius Toney
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Darius Slayton
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Ben Bredeson
OG
Hand
Questionable
Andrew Thomas
OT
Foot
Questionable
Justin Hilliard
LB
Ankle
Out
Daniel Jones
QB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Kenny Golladay
WR
Knee
Out
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Out
Matt Skura
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Sterling Shepard
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Ryan
DB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Jabrill Peppers
S
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Nate Ebner
DB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Rodarius Williams
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Buccaneers
W 34-24
Home
10/3/2021
Cardinals
L 37-20
Home
10/7/2021
Seahawks
W 26-17
Away
10/17/2021
Giants
-
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
-
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Atlanta
L 17-14
Home
10/3/2021
New Orleans
W 27-21
Away
10/10/2021
Dallas
L 44-20
Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
-
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.