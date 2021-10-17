    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) visit the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and New York Stats

    • The Rams average just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants allow (27.8).
    • The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per matchup (408.6).
    • The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
    • The Giants rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).
    • The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up (388.2).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (6).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has racked up 1,587 passing yards (317.4 per game) while connecting on 117 of 172 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has put up a team-leading 294 yards (58.8 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.
    • Cooper Kupp has hauled in 37 receptions for 523 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 104.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Aaron Donald has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller's 36 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Troy Reeder leads the team with two interceptions and has added 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Aaron Donald

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    DeSean Jackson

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Whitworth

    OL

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Matt Gay

    K

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jake Funk

    RB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terrell Lewis

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,282 yards while completing 64.3% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception (256.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Kenny Golladay has grabbed 17 passes for a team best 282 yards. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 56.4 yards per game.
    • This season Azeez Ojulari leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan's 43 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 19 tackles and five passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Darius Slayton

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Hand

    Questionable

    Andrew Thomas

    OT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Justin Hilliard

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Daniel Jones

    QB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Knee

    Out

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Matt Skura

    C

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Logan Ryan

    DB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jabrill Peppers

    S

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rodarius Williams

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Buccaneers

    W 34-24

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Cardinals

    L 37-20

    Home

    10/7/2021

    Seahawks

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Atlanta

    L 17-14

    Home

    10/3/2021

    New Orleans

    W 27-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dallas

    L 44-20

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    5 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931733
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy