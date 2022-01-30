Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) steps away from pressure by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

NFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) square off on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Rams vs 49ers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rams

-3.5

45.5

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

  • This year, the Rams score 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers give up (21.5).
  • The Rams average 372.1 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • The 49ers score 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • The 49ers collect 375.7 yards per game, 30.8 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams allow.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards (404-for-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).
  • Sony Michel has run for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Cooper Kupp has racked up 145 catches for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Aaron Donald has registered a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 19.0 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended 17 this season.

Rams Injuries: Cam Akers: Out (Ribs), Darious Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

49ers Impact Players

  • This season Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) while going 301-for-441 (68.3%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
  • Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 21.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Fred Warner has racked up 137 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
  • Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 17 this season.

49ers Injuries: Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dee Ford: Out (Back), Raheem Mostert: Out (Knee), Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable (Hamstring), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle), George Kittle: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Quadricep)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
