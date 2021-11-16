Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089

NFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) play on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

The Rams rack up 29 points per game, 3.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (25.3).

The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

The 49ers rack up just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).

The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.2).

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has posted 2,771 passing yards (307.9 YPG) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while registering 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 74 catches for 1,019 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 113.2 receiving yards per game.

This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 40 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has collected 67 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, five TFL, and eight passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Donte Deayon CB Thigh Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Thigh Questionable Darious Williams CB Ankle Questionable Von Miller OLB Ankle Questionable Brian Allen OL Elbow Questionable Leonard Floyd OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Terrell Lewis OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Buddy Howell RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage (139-for-213), throwing for eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has 89 attempts for a team-high 469 rushing yards (58.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has racked up 49 catches for 882 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 110.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 12 TFL and 30 tackles.

Fred Warner has racked up 74 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Josh Norman has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dre Kirkpatrick CB Ankle Out Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Out Tom Compton OL Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Arden Key DE Oblique Questionable Josh Norman CB Ribs Questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Limited Participation In Practice George Kittle TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jimmie Ward DB Quad Questionable

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Lions W 28-19 Home 10/31/2021 Texans W 38-22 Away 11/7/2021 Titans L 28-16 Home 11/15/2021 49ers - Away 11/28/2021 Packers - Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars - Home 12/13/2021 Cardinals - Away

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Indianapolis L 30-18 Home 10/31/2021 Chicago W 33-22 Away 11/7/2021 Arizona L 31-17 Home 11/15/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/21/2021 Jacksonville - Away 11/28/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/5/2021 Seattle - Away

