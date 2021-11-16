Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089

    NFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) play on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

    Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

    • The Rams rack up 29 points per game, 3.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (25.3).
    • The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
    • The 49ers rack up just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
    • The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.2).
    • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has posted 2,771 passing yards (307.9 YPG) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while registering 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 74 catches for 1,019 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 113.2 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 40 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has collected 67 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, five TFL, and eight passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Donte Deayon

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Ben Skowronek

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Darious Williams

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Von Miller

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Brian Allen

    OL

    Elbow

    Questionable

    Leonard Floyd

    OLB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Terrell Lewis

    OLB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Buddy Howell

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage (139-for-213), throwing for eight touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has 89 attempts for a team-high 469 rushing yards (58.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has racked up 49 catches for 882 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 110.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 12 TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has racked up 74 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Josh Norman has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dre Kirkpatrick

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    JaMycal Hasty

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Tom Compton

    OL

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Arden Key

    DE

    Oblique

    Questionable

    Josh Norman

    CB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Emmanuel Moseley

    CB

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Rib

    Limited Participation In Practice

    George Kittle

    TE

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Arik Armstead

    DE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jimmie Ward

    DB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Lions

    W 28-19

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    W 38-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    L 28-16

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 30-18

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chicago

    W 33-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-17

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy