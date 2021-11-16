Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) play on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats
- The Rams rack up 29 points per game, 3.7 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (25.3).
- The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).
- The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
- The 49ers rack up just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
- The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.2).
- The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 2,771 passing yards (307.9 YPG) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while registering 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) plus five touchdowns. He has tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 74 catches for 1,019 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 113.2 receiving yards per game.
- This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 40 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has collected 67 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, five TFL, and eight passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Donte Deayon
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Ben Skowronek
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Darious Williams
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Von Miller
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Brian Allen
OL
Elbow
Questionable
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrell Lewis
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buddy Howell
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage (139-for-213), throwing for eight touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has 89 attempts for a team-high 469 rushing yards (58.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has racked up 49 catches for 882 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 110.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has added 12 TFL and 30 tackles.
- Fred Warner has racked up 74 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Josh Norman has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 28 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dre Kirkpatrick
CB
Ankle
Out
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
JaMycal Hasty
RB
Ankle
Out
Tom Compton
OL
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Arden Key
DE
Oblique
Questionable
Josh Norman
CB
Ribs
Questionable
Emmanuel Moseley
CB
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Rib
Limited Participation In Practice
George Kittle
TE
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Arik Armstead
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Jimmie Ward
DB
Quad
Questionable
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Lions
W 28-19
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
W 38-22
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
L 28-16
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Packers
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Indianapolis
L 30-18
Home
10/31/2021
Chicago
W 33-22
Away
11/7/2021
Arizona
L 31-17
Home
11/15/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
11/28/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/5/2021
Seattle
-
Away
