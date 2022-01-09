Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) head into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium on a five-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Favorite Spread Total Rams -3.5 45.5

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

The Rams put up 27.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the 49ers allow per matchup (21.3).

The Rams average 378.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 312.8 the 49ers allow per contest.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).

The 49ers rack up 25.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the Rams surrender (21.6).

The 49ers average 32.7 more yards per game (371.1) than the Rams allow (338.4).

The 49ers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 23 takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,648 yards (383-for-569), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (290.5 yards per game).

Sony Michel has churned out a team-leading 802 rushing yards (50.1 YPG) plus four touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 138 catches (on 184 targets) and leads the team with 1,829 receiving yards (114.3 per game) while hauling in 15 touchdowns.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 18.0 TFL and 77 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 107 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Rams Injuries: No Injuries Listed

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) and a 68% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 878 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 15.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 19.0 TFL and 47 tackles.

Fred Warner has racked up 129 tackles and 6.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

