Publish date:
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-7
46.5
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- This year, the Rams rack up 8.0 more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.2).
- The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks give up per outing (394.9).
- The Rams have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).
- The Seahawks collect 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams allow per contest (347.1).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (19).
Rams Impact Players
- This season Matthew Stafford has 3,898 passing yards (299.8 yards per game) while going 315-for-468 (67.3%) and connecting on 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has taken 142 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (49.8 YPG) and five touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has 113 receptions for a team-high 1,489 yards (114.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 61 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has collected 96 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended 13 this season.
Rams Injuries: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Justin Hollins: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Brian Allen: Questionable (Not Injury Related)
Seahawks Impact Players
- This year Russell Wilson has collected 2,302 passing yards (177.1 per game) while going 191-for-287 (66.6%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 141 rushing yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- Rashaad Penny has rushed for a team-high 215 yards on 43 carries (16.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season D.K. Metcalf has 56 receptions for a team-high 753 yards (57.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has totaled 152 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 74 tackles and six passes defended.
Seahawks Injuries: Travis Homer: Out (Knee), Phil Haynes: Out (Groin), Brandon Shell: Questionable (Ankle), Jamarco Jones: Out (Groin), Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Damarious Randall: Questionable (Foot), Jayson Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder)
