The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Rams -7 46.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

This year, the Rams rack up 8.0 more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.2).

The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks give up per outing (394.9).

The Rams have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).

The Seahawks collect 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams allow per contest (347.1).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (19).

Rams Impact Players

This season Matthew Stafford has 3,898 passing yards (299.8 yards per game) while going 315-for-468 (67.3%) and connecting on 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has taken 142 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (49.8 YPG) and five touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 113 receptions for a team-high 1,489 yards (114.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 61 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has collected 96 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended 13 this season.

Rams Injuries: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Justin Hollins: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Brian Allen: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

Seahawks Impact Players

This year Russell Wilson has collected 2,302 passing yards (177.1 per game) while going 191-for-287 (66.6%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 141 rushing yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Rashaad Penny has rushed for a team-high 215 yards on 43 carries (16.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

This season D.K. Metcalf has 56 receptions for a team-high 753 yards (57.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has totaled 152 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 74 tackles and six passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Travis Homer: Out (Knee), Phil Haynes: Out (Groin), Brandon Shell: Questionable (Ankle), Jamarco Jones: Out (Groin), Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Damarious Randall: Questionable (Foot), Jayson Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder)

